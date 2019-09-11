United States Lighting Fixtures Market Trends & Data 2013-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in the United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest edition of The Lighting Fixtures market in the United States offers a comprehensive picture of the lighting fixtures industry in the US, providing data and trends 2013-2018 and forecast up to 2022.



The report analyzes the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the market structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.



International Trade



Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin. The time frame considered is 2013-2018.



Market Structure



The lighting fixtures market is divided into four main segments:

Residential-Consumer

Architectural-Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor

Within them, the market is further broken down by types of product, by light sources, and by the place of production.



Distribution Channels



The analysis of the distribution system is organized by the following channels

Contract

Builders

Lighting Specialists

Lifestyle stores

Distributors and Reps

Home Improvement

DIY stores

E-commerce

A selection of around 100 among architectural offices and lighting designers, electrical and lighting wholesalers and furniture stores is also included.



Competitive System



Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present in the market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.



An address list of around 120 US lighting fixtures manufacturer is included.



Highlights

Between 2013 and 2018, the consumption of lighting fixtures in the United States has grown at a yearly average rate of 3.1%.

During 2018, imports from North America increased by 9.8% while imports from Asia Pacific declined by -0.7%.

From Europe, Germany is the main supplier of lighting fixtures, but the ones that are growing are Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Spain. Imports of lighting fixtures from Europe are stable (on the considered five years' period) for around 500 million Eur.

LED share reached 76% in 2018 and now Acuity is monitoring the OLED option.s.

Product groups that register a plus include Healthcare, Hospitality, Horticulture, and Street lighting.

Among the companies registering a change in ownership, we can mention Amerlux, Cree (lighting division), Current, Eaton Lighting, Kenall, Leviton, Osram Sylvania, Sternberg, Visual Comfort.

Companies registering growth are visible either in the mass market (Home Depot, RAB) than in the quality, project segment (Usai, Visionaire).

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Contents of the Report, Research tools, and methodological notes; Terminology

1 Basic Data



United States and the lighting fixtures market worldwide:



USA: Production, international trade, and consumption of lighting fixtures by segment; World production and consumption of lighting fixtures; World imports and exports of lighting fixtures: six major importers and exporters.



2 Activity Trend and Forecast



USA: Production, international trade, and consumption of lighting fixtures, 2013-2018; Consumption of lighting fixtures, 2013-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts;



Production, international trade and consumption of lighting fixtures by segment, 2013-2018; Export/production and import/consumption ratio, 2013-2018.



3 International Trade



USA: Exports and Imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2013-2018; Breakdown of lighting fixture exports by country of the major US companies.



4 Market Structure



Analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment: residential/consumer lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting, and outdoor lighting.



- Residential lighting segment by style (traditional, transitional, contemporary) and by type of products (floor, table, wall and ceiling lamps, chandeliers/suspensions).



- Commercial lighting segment by product (downlights, recessed, batten/modular systems, linear lighting, strip lighting, hi-bay/low bay, floor/table, decorative and professional suspensions, spotlights, projectors, wall washers, LED panels) and by destination (hospitality, office, retail, art and museums, entertainment, schools and infrastructures).



- Industrial lighting segment by product/destination (industrial sites, healthcare, emergency, hazardous conditions, horticultural, marine).



- Outdoor lighting segment by product (residential outdoor, urban landscape, Christmas and special events, lighting for streets and major roads, tunnels and galleries, sports plants and other large areas).



LED lighting versus traditional sources: Analysis of the lighting fixtures market by light source (incandescence, fluorescence, LED, gas discharge/metal halide) and a special focus on LED-based lighting fixtures sales on the US market of the top 50 companies. Consumption of LED-based lighting fixtures, 2013-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts.



Lighting controls an overview of the incidence of lighting controls and related IoT device on the lighting fixtures market and main players in the United States.



Employment: Number of employees and average turnover per employee in a sample of companies.



Manufacturing in USA/Outsourcing: Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by geographical area.



5 Distribution



Lighting fixtures sales on the US market by distribution channel, by segment: Residential and Professional.



Distribution channels considered: contract/projects, builders, specialist lighting stores, lifestyle retailers (furniture & antique shops, furniture chains, department stores), distributors & reps, DIY stores, and home centers, e-commerce.



Architectural offices and Lighting designers in the US: top players; Top 50 retail sector architecture firms; Top 10 Interior Design's Hospitality Giants; Top 50 Hotels in the US; Top 150 Retail Design Firms; Top 100 US Furniture Stores; Selection of 50 US electrical wholesalers and retailers selling also lighting fixtures; Leading e-commerce websites also selling lighting fixtures



Sales by geographical area: consumption of lighting fixtures by US Region and State.



Reference prices: USA. Lighting fixtures and LED lamps. Reference prices by product category, 2018.



Magazines; Fairs; Trade Associations.



6 Competitive System



7 Demand Determinants



Economic indicators; Population and income; Building activity.



8 Directory of US Lighting Fixtures Manufacturers

Companies Mentioned



Acuity Brands

AFX

Altman

Amerlux

Artemide

Arup

Atlantic

Barron

Cimcon

Craftmade

Cree

Current by GE

Delta Electronics

Dialight

Eaton

Edge Lighting

Eglo

Elco Lighting

Erco

Finelite

Flos

Fulham

Generation Brands

Gensler

Hinkley

Home Depot

Hortilux

Hubbardton Forge

Hubbell

Iguzzini

Ikea

Intense

Iwasaki

Jesco

Kenall

Kichler

Led Roadway Lighting

Ledvance

Leedarson

Legrand

Leotek

Leviton

Lighting Science Group

Littman Brands

Lowe's

LSI Industries

Lucifer

Lumenpulse

Luminaires

Maxim Lighting

Maxlite

Meteor

Musco

Neri

Nora Lighting

Nordeon

Osram

Philips Lighting

Prudential

Quoizel

RAB

Satco

Seagull

Seoul

Signify

Silvair

Sonepar

Sonneman

Soraa

Spectrum Lighting

SPI Lighting

Sternberg Lighting

Usai

V-Tac

Visa Lighting

Visionaire Lighting

WAC Lighting

Wesco

Westinghouse

Xal

Zumtobel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cc65vx





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.