China Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2019: Production, Consumption, and International Trade

The latest edition of The Lighting Fixtures market in China offers an accurate and in-deep analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in China, providing data and trends for the period 2013-2018 and forecasts up to 2023.

The report analyses the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.



International Trade



Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin (total lighting, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). The time frame considered is 2013-2018.



Supply Structure



The lighting fixtures market is divided into four main segments:

Residential consumer

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor

Within them, the market is further broken down by types of product and application, by light sources (incandescence, fluorescence, gas discharge, LEDs, OLED, fiber optics), and by manufacturing clusters. A financial analysis, on a sample of a selected number of companies operating in the market, includes profitability ratios and financial structure indicators.



Distribution Channels



The analysis of the distribution system is organized by the following channels:

Contract/Builders

Lighting Specialists

Wholesalers

Lifestyle stores (Furniture stores/chains and Department Stores)

DIY stores

E-commerce

A selection of leading e-commerce players, architectural offices and lighting designers operating in China is also included.



Among the novelties in the Report: a chapter on smart lighting and other new technologies available in the market.



Competitive System



Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present on the Chinese market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.



An address list of more than 250 local lighting fixtures manufacturers active in China is included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Research tools and methodological notes; Terminology; Other CSIL reports in the lighting industry

2. Basic Data and Activity Trend

Lighting fixtures production, consumption, and international trade: total and by market segment. Data available in USD and RMB. The time frame considered is 2013-2018, forecasts 2019-2023

3. International Trade

Exports and imports of lighting (lighting fixtures, lighting components, lamps). Data 2013-2018.

Exports and imports of lighting fixtures by country and geographical area of destination/origin (Lighting fixtures and lighting components, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). Data 2013-2018

Six major exporting and importing countries of lighting fixtures. Data 2013-2018

4. Supply Structure

Lighting fixtures breakdown by light sources (incandescence, fluorescence, gas discharge, LEDs, OLED, fiber optics): total and by market segment.

Focus on LED lighting: LED lighting fixtures production and consumption, 2013-2018 and forecast 2019-2023. Data available in USD and RMB. Suppliers of LED package

Employment and productivity. Main manufacturing clusters. Financial data

Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by the four main segments (residential-consumer, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by style, product type, and application.

5. Distribution

Analysis of the distribution system broken down in the following channels (Direct sales/contract, Lighting specialist retailers, Furniture stores, chains, department stores, Wholesalers, DIY/Hypermarkets, E-commerce). Leading E-commerce players. Focus on furniture chains (selling also lighting fixtures), DIY and Department stores.

Selection of leading architects, interior design studios and lighting designers operating in China. Reference prices. Fairs and Associations

6. Competitive System

Total lighting fixtures production and market shares of 60 among the leading Chinese companies. Lighting fixtures sales in China and market shares of 60 among the leading local and international companies

Main players in the LED lighting segment (both in term of production and consumption)

For each of the four market segments considered in the report: data on lighting fixtures production and market shares of 60 among the leading Chinese companies; lighting fixtures sales in China and market shares of 60 among the leading local and international companies.

Technical lighting (commercial, industrial, outdoor) is broken down also by application.

Lighting fixtures exports and market shares by Region of destination in selected Chinese companies (Asia and Pacific, Europe, Americas, Middle East, and Africa)

7. Demand Drivers

Macroeconomic Data (Country indicators). Population and urbanization process. The construction sector and real estate. Infrastructures. The retail segment. Demand and key players for the Hospitality segment

8. Appendix: List of Companies

Alibaba

Artbright

Arup

CH Lighting

Cree Group

Doju Lighting

Eaton

Eglo

ETi Elec-Tech International

FSL Lighting

GigaTera

Glamox

Hem Lighting

HiGreen Lighting

Honglitronic

Honyar

Huayi Lighting

Ikea Group

Illusion Led

Inesa Feilo

Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting

Kang Mingsheng

Kennede Electronics

KingLong Lighting

Kingsun Optoelectronic

L&S

Ledman

Longt Lighting

MLS

MTC

NVC Lighting

Opple Lighting

Orient Home

Osram Group

PAK Lighting

PNY Lighting

Qiguang Lighting

Signify (formerly Philips Lighting)

Sonepar

Sunmei

Tospo Lighting

Unilumin

Violet

W2 Architects

Xindeco

Yajiang Photoelectric

Yankon

Yaships

Youpon

Zumtobel Group

