Global Soldier Systems Market and Technology Report 2019-2027: Market is Expected to Move from Independent Equipment to Integrated Equipment

The cumulative market is expected to surpass USD 96 Billion during the forecast period.



The increase in complexity of warfare led to an increase in causalities, the combat zones in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan had their individual challenges. The need for increasing the survivability forced nations to equip the soldiers with state-of-the-art protection and combat systems. Ironically, the effect has been a sharp rise in post-war non-combat injuries that pointed at excessive load as the cause for the musculoskeletal injuries. The Defense Departments across the world are focusing on manufacturing innovative material which is lighter in weight and stronger in performance.

The market is expected to move from Independent equipment to Integrated equipment through the study period. The APAC market is expected to account for more than one-third of the Global Soldier Systems market.

Scope

Understand the market trends and the key market drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to help the market evolve.

Understand the key technology that is expected to drive innovation in the Global Soldier Systems market.

A clear understanding of the future artillery requirements and country level programs.

A detailed coverage of the PEST and Porter's five forces in the Soldier systems market.

A specific chapter that covers the top ten regional programs across the world, each program coverage includes the OEMs and the key program developments.

Detailed market forecast across segments like components, applications and regions.

A specific chapter that highlights the key market opportunities in the Soldier System market.

Who is this report for?

Department of Defense: The Department of Defense and its affiliated organizations could use this report to get an in-depth perspective of the Soldier Systems market

Banking and Financial Institutes: The report could be used by individual investors or Investment Banking companies to invest in specific companies in the Soldier Systems market.

Decision Makers in an organization: The decision makers in this market could use this report to strategize market entry, new product introduction or any other business decisions.

Soldier System Manufacturers: The report could be used by Soldier System Manufacturers across Tiers to understand the market potential. This could also open new business opportunities across the supply chain.

Soldier System Designers: The report will be helpful to the designers and research and development teams of the Soldier Systems. The report would help them understand the high potential areas which could yield maximum returns and focus the R&D efforts in these areas.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report?



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Soldier Systems Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview in the Global Soldier Systems Market

3.1 Market Introduction

3.1.1 Need of a Super Soldier

3.1.2 Soldier Load

3.2 Metamorphosis of Soldier Systems

3.2.1 Power & Energy (P&E)

3.2.2 Weapons

3.2.3 C4I

3.2.4 Survivability/ Sustainability/ Mobility

3.2.5 Human & System Integration

3.3 Current Market Overview

3.3.1 US Future Soldier Programs

3.4 Global Soldier Systems Programs

3.4.1 Germany- IdZ

3.4.2 France- FELIN

3.4.3 Australia- Land 125

3.4.4 Netherlands- VOSS

3.4.5 United Kingdom- FIST

3.4.6 Russia- Ratnik

3.4.7 Brazil- COBRA

3.4.8 Poland- TYTAN

3.4.9 Italy- Soldato Futuro

3.4.10 India- F- INSAS (Split to two programs)

3.5 Technology Analysis in the Soldier Systems Market

3.5.1 PEM Fuel Cell

3.5.2 Guided Munition

3.5.3 Wearable Sensors

3.5.4 Nano Batteries

3.5.5 Adiabatic Computing

3.5.6 Flash Sensors

3.5.7 Embedded Instrumentation

3.5.8 Cognitive Radio

3.5.9 Decision Aids

3.5.10 Textile Technology

4 Market Segmentation

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Defense Budget

5.1.2 Evolving Warfare Environment

5.1.3 Tactical Networks

5.1.4 Ammunition Technology

5.1.5 Global Conflicts

5.1.6 Combat Causalities

5.1.7 Soldier Performance

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Life Cycle Cost

5.2.2 Increased use of unmanned platforms

5.2.3 Reduction in troop numbers

5.3 Market Challenges

5.3.1 Bandwidth Issues

5.3.2 System Integration

5.3.3 Training

5.3.4 Budgetary Gaps

5.4 PEST Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces



6 Global Soldier Systems Market Component Wise to 2027

6.1 Total Global Market by Components to 2027

6.2 Total Global Market by Application (By Component) to 2027

6.2.1 Target Acquisition & Surveillance

6.2.2 Monitoring

6.2.3 Helmet

6.2.4 Vest

6.2.5 Navigation

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Total Global Market by Component (By Deployment) to 2027

6.3.1 Target Acquisition & Surveillance

6.3.2 Monitoring

6.3.3 Helmet

6.3.4 Vest

6.3.5 Navigation

6.3.6 Others

7 Global Soldier Systems Market by Application to 2027

7.1 Total Global Market by Application to 2027

7.2 Total Global Market by Application (By Components) to 2027

7.2.1 Protection Systems

7.2.2 Combat Support Systems

7.2.3 Other Systems

7.3 Total Global Market by Application (By Region) to 2027

7.3.1 Protection Systems

7.3.2 Combat Systems

7.3.3 Other Systems

8 Global Soldier Systems Market By Region to 2027

8.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2027

8.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Application) to 2027



9 Opportunity Analysis

9.1 By Region

9.2 By Platform

9.3 By Components

9.4 By Deployment

10 Events Based Forecast

10.1 Introduction



11 Company Profiles



ASELSAN A.S.

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Harris Corp.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rheinmetall Group

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corp.

