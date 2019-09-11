Global Military Helicopter Market and Technology Forecast Report 2019-2027: Leading Players are Airbus, Bell Helicopters, Boeing, Leonardo, Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky Aircraft

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Helicopter - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cumulative market for global expenditure on military helicopters is valued at US$ 223.12 billion over the forecast period.

"Global Military Helicopter Market Forecast to 2027" offers a detailed analysis of the global military helicopter market over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for military helicopters.

The demand is coming from Non-US countries including Asia, Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe and Africa. More than 66% of business through 2027 will be generated from these regions. Asia Pacific is leading the current market for new orders (35.7%) with India alone accounting for over 40% of the military helicopter orders from the region. Europe with Russia is leading the orders in Central and Eastern Europe.

The reasons for this significant increase in exports and international sale of military helicopters includes changing battlefield conditions, changing battle techniques and strategies, changes in purchase policies and procedures are favorable for military helicopters.

Scope:

Military Helicopter Market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over 2019-2027.

In terms of application, utility military helicopter segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of expenditure globally

Transport and Attack / Assault helicopters are anticipated to account for the second and third largest segments in terms of expenditure over the forecast period.

The remaining market share is held by Search and Rescue, Reconnaissance and observation and training helicopters

Medium weight military helicopters will generate maximum demand worldwide

Rising measures for countering terrorism will increase demand for mainland military helicopters

Companies mentioned in the report:

Airbus

Bell

Boeing

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Kawasaki Aerospace Company

Korea Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo S.p.A.

NHIndustries

Russian Helicopters

Sikorsky

Sikorsky - Turkish Aerospace Industries

Textron

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Military Helicopter Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Technologies Used in the Military Helicopter

3.1 Overview

3.2 Future Platform Programs: Key Driver for Growth

3.3 Avionics

3.4 ALIAS Program on Flying Autonomy

3.5 Precision-guided Weapons

4 Current Market Overview of the Military Helicopter

4.1 Global Military Helicopter Market

4.2 Ownership of Military Helicopters

4.3 Top 36 Non-US countries with Potential Markets

4.4 Top Ten Military Helicopter Makes

4.5 Non-US Countries with New Military Helicopter Orders

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2 Macro environment

5.3 Forecast factors

6 Forecast Global Military Helicopter Market by Region to 2027

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Overview

6.3 North America Military Helicopter Market Forecasts

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Europe Military Helicopter Market

6.6 Asia and Pacific Military Helicopter Market

6.7 Middle East and Africa Military Helicopter Market

7 Forecast Military Helicopter Market by Type to 2027

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Military Helicopter Market by Type

7.2.1 Global Light Military Helicopter Market Forecasts

7.2.2 Global Medium Military Helicopter Market Forecasts

7.2.3 Global Heavy Military Helicopter Market Forecasts

8 Forecast Global Military Helicopter Market by Application to 2027

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Military Helicopter Forecasts by Applications

8.2.1 Utility Military Helicopter Market Forecasts

8.2.2 Transport Military Helicopter Market Forecasts

8.2.3 Attack /Assault Military Helicopter Market Forecasts

8.2.4 Search and Rescue Military Helicopter Market Forecasts

8.2.5 Reconnaissance and Observation Military Helicopter Market Forecasts

8.2.6 Training Military Helicopter Market

9 Global Military Helicopter Type Market by Variant

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Military Helicopter Forecasts by Variant

10 Events based forecast for the Global Military Helicopters Market to 2027

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Events forecast factors

10.3 Event based Global Markets for Military Helicopters

10.4 Event based Forecasts for Military Helicopters by Region

10.5 Event based Forecasts for Military Helicopters by Type

10.6 Event based Forecasts for Military Helicopters by Applications

10.7 Event based Forecasts for Military Helicopters by Variant

11 Leading Companies in the Global Military Helicopters Market



Airbus

Bell Helicopters (Textron)

Boeing

Leonardo S.p.A.

Russian Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ximptp



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.