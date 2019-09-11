Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market to 2025 by Voltage, Applications, Types, Countries, and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Voltage, by Applications, by Types, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Middle East low voltage switchgear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-25.

The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth in future due to increasing government initiatives to strengthen the non-oil sector and diversify the economy by building new hotels, resorts, museums, hospitals and tourism related infrastructure. These factors would translate into an increase in the Middle East low voltage switchgear market share in the commercial domain.

Government initiatives to reduce dependency of many countries in the Middle East region on the oil sector and to invest heavily in infrastructure development such as hotels, stadiums, offices and recreational facilities along with the strengthening of public service sectors such as education, recreation, tourism and health would open up new avenues for the application of low voltage switchgears over the coming years.



UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are the key revenue generators in the overall Middle East low voltage switchgear market. Development projects in the hotels, stadiums, airports and railways segments continue to play an important role in increasing the demand for low voltage switchgears in these regions. Further, recovering investors' confidence due to stabilizing oil prices would also lead to considerable infrastructural development and economic growth in these countries over the coming years as well.



The report comprehensively covers the market by type, voltage, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Key Highlights of the Report

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.7 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Trends



6. Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

6.1 UAE Country Indicators

6.2 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Types

6.3.1 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.2 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.1 UAE MCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.2 UAE MCCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.3 UAE ACB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.4 UAE RCD Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.5 UAE Power & Distribution Enclosures Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.6 UAE Contactors & Overload Protection Devices Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.7 UAE Switch Disconnectors Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.8 UAE Protection Devices Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.9 UAE Other Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.4 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Voltage

6.4.1 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

6.4.2 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.4.2.1 UAE = 250 Volts Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.4.2.2 UAE 251-750 Volts Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.4.2.3 UAE > 750 Volts Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.5 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications

6.5.1 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.5.2 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.1 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.2 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.3 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.4 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Application, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.5 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F

6.6 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Key Performance Indicators

6.6.1 UAE Government Spending Outlook

6.6.2 UAE Residential Sector Outlook

6.6.3 UAE Commercial Sector Outlook

6.6.4 UAE Industrial Sector Outlook

6.6.5 UAE Transportation Infrastructure Sector Outlook

6.6.6 Dubai Expo 2020 Overview

6.6.7 UAE Upcoming Projects, By Sectors

6.7 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

6.7.1 UAE Low Voltage Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



7. Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



8. Bahrain Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



9. Kuwait Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



10. Qatar Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



11. Oman Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



12. Egypt Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



13. Iran Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview



14. Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

14.1 Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



15. Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market - Opportunity Assessment

15.1 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F

15.2 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



16. Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market - Competitive Landscape

16.1 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Type

16.2 Middle East Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



17. Company Profiles

17.1 Schneider Electric SE

17.2 Siemens AG

17.3 Eaton Corporation Plc

17.4 ABB Ltd.

17.5 Alfanar Group

17.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited

17.7 Legrand SNC FZE

17.8 Hager Middle East FZE

17.9 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

17.10 General Electric Company



