Over US$60 billion of new telecom infrastructure deals predicted globally by the end of 2019 say TMT Finance

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global M&A activity in telecoms infrastructure is showing little sign of cooling, with an estimated US$62 billion of significant sized deals expected to come to market before the end of 2019, according to recent analysis by TMT Finance, the leading news service for mergers and acquisitions in the telecoms, technology and media sectors.



TMT Finance is currently tracking 44 live deal situations globally within tower infrastructure, datacentres, fibre optic networks and cloud hosting, where deal volumes in telecoms have remained buoyant this year despite economic and political uncertainty in key markets.

The industry outlook for investing in infrastructure will be a key focus at TMT Finance’s annual flagship event, TMT Finance World 2019 (November 27, London), to meet the demand for deal news on infrastructure opportunities across the world.

Sponsored by leading global digital infrastructure investor Digital Bridge and Digital Colony, the event is recognised for facilitating top tier debate, gathering 350 key telecom infrastructure leaders, private equity investors and leading investment banking advisers to discuss new strategies for investing in infrastructure, cloud, 5G and other key subsectors within the global telecoms arena.

Current Telecom Infrastructure M&A Deals in process include:

Americas

CyrusOne

CyrusOne, the Dallas based datacentre giant, is currently in the second round of the auction process for sale and could fetch up to $15bn, depending on the appetite of bidders.

AT&T

In an effort to reduce its debt pile, AT&T is selling 1300 US towers at a potential $750m, exploring the sale of 1000 Mexico towers, as well as its Puerto Rico business valued at $1.5bn.

BT

BT is looking to divest most of its overseas operations to focus on the UK market. As such, the Deals team have put its entire Latin American Business up for sale at a reported cost of $1.5bn

Asia

Reliance Jio

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners have agreed to buy towers from Reliance Jio in multi-stage deals. Valuation for the 170,000 towers are reported to be US$5bn.

Indosat

Indonesia’s Indosat is selling several thousand towers with final bids due imminently. The portfolio could be worth at least US$500m.

Europe

CTIL

In an effort to monetise its tower infrastructure, Vodafone is eyeing a potential £2.5bn sale of its 50:50 UK towers joint venture with Telefonica, dubbed Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited (CTIL).

Deutsche Glasfaser

Private equity firm KKR is expected to formally kick off the sale of its German fibre-optic network operator Deutsche Glasfaser this month, which could fetch at least E3bn.

Arqiva

Almost two years after pulling out of a £6bn float, UK infrastructure firm Arqiva will reportedly split its television and radio broadcast infrastructure and its telecoms towers infrastructure, and either sell or list one or both entities, worth several billion pounds.

