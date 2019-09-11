Global Agriculture Sensors Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
This report focuses on Agriculture Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Agriculture Sensors market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Agriculture Sensors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Agriculture Sensors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Texas Instruments
Auroras s.r.l.
Bosch
Avidor High Tech
Libelium
Sol Chip Ltd
Pycno Agriculture
CropX Inc
Trimble Inc
Sentera, LLC.
The Yield Pty Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Physical Sensors
Mechanical Sensors
Chemical Sensors
Segment by Application
Yield Monitoring and Mapping
Soil Monitoring
Disease Control and Detection
Irrigation and Water Management
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
