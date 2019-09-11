Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

As per the new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the world frozen fruits and vegetable market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. In 2018, the market was valued at more than USD 26.5 million tons which is expected to reach 32.5 Million Tons by 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 2.24% during 2019-2024.

Presently, frozen fruits and vegetables is gaining attraction among the customers as these items offer a wide range of advantages compared to the fresh produce. Also the technique used in freezing fruits and vegetables help them in retaining color, flavor and nutritive value over the longer period of time.

The hectic work schedules and rising health consciousness among people urge them to shift to these frozen fruits and vegetables. These items don’t need to be washed, peeled or chopped as well.

The health benefits offered by frozen fruits and vegetables are also viewed as a prominent market driver. The report will help in understanding the current global frozen fruits and vegetables market and how it will perform over the next coming years. Also it focuses on key driving factors and challenges in the global frozen fruits and vegetables industry.

Key Players of Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market =>

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, industry trend, application, product and region. Some of the players mentioned in the report include Ardo Group (Belgium), Birds Eye Foods, Inc. (USA), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (USA), Geest Limited (UK), NG Fung Hong Limited (Hong Kong), McCain Foods (Canada) among others.

By product, the market has been segmented into Frozen Blueberry, Frozen Cherry, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Peach, Frozen Apple and Frozen Apricot.

Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores and Online. The supermarkets/hypermarkets currently contributes majority of the total market share.

World Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In terms of geographical front, Europe represents the largest market for frozen fruits and vegetables across the world.

There are numerous benefits attached to using frozen fruits and vegetables, including reduced cost, easy preparation and availability during the off-season as well are some of the reasons boosting the sales of these frozen items in the American regions. Meanwhile, APAC is also touted as an attractive market for frozen fruits and vegetables. Increasing income levels of the middle-class population especially in the Asian countries is one of the factors impelling the market growth. The increased usage of internet to shop online is providing a thrust to the market growth thus increasing the popularity of these items across the globe.

