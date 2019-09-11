Wheat Protein Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Wheat Protein Market

According to a new report revealed by the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR), the world wheat protein market is set to grow at an increasing speed over the next few years. The global wheat protein market is estimated at USD 2.04 Billion in 2017 which is anticipated to reach to USD 2.58 Billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2017

Wheat proteins are the proteins which are taken out from the wheat and the process of extracting protein undergoes many processes. The demand for wheat proteins has increased over the past few years and is anticipated to grow higher in the coming years as well. Due to increased obesity cases, consumers in the country look for healthier alternatives and wheat protein is the preferred choice among the population.

Key Players of Global Wheat Protein Market =>

The report consists of the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and the revenues of the leading industry players. Some of the leading players in this report include Tereos, Manildra, MGP INGREDIENTS, CropEnergies, ADM, Cargill, Chamtor, White Energy to name a few.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market and detailed qualitative insights, and verifiable projections about market size. It will help in evaluating the recent industry developments in the world wheat protein market

World Wheat Protein Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on food, main markets and regions, major players etc.

By product, the market has been segmented into optimal grade product, Sub-optimal grade product and General grade product.

Based on application, the Global Wheat Protein Market has been segmented into Food, Animal feed and others.

World Wheat Protein Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into US, Europe, Japan, China, India and south East Asia. In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In terms of revenue, the US accounts for the largest share of the global wheat protein. Some of the key factors increasing the demand for wheat protein market include growing consumer base for meat less diets. The APAC region is also emerging as an attractive market for wheat protein. The health conscious consumers are adopting the consumption of food items with wheat proteins thus increasing the market value of wheat protein at present. Also APAC is set to make a significant contribution to the global wheat protein market in terms of revenue. The increased awareness about various nutritional food and beverage items containing wheat proteins among the customers in the developing countries is also expected to stimulate the growth of the market over the next coming years. The market in Europe is also expected to witness a sound growth during the projection period. Desire to have better and healthier alternatives are majorly responsible for the escalation in the demand for wheat protein across the world.

