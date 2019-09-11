Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2014-2018 & 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Orthopedics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Implants), By Application (Total Knee Replacement, Trauma Fixation), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary orthopedics market size is expected to reach USD 752.96 million by 2026, it is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



Growing incidence of pet obesity and arthritis is expected to drive the growth. Moreover, increasing number of veterinary practitioners coupled with rapid technological advancements in veterinary devices are the major factors driving the market. Moreover, high prevalence of pet obesity increases the risk of osteoarthritis, which is expected to propel the market growth in near future.



Moreover, increasing number of veterinary hospitals and surgical procedures are further fueling the veterinary orthopedics market. According to the AAPA report, in U.S. around 20.8 million dogs went through surgery in 2016 and among them 5.8 million had very painful surgeries. The aforementioned reasons are expected to further boost the market growth. For instance, in July 2018, B. Braun Vet Care entered into an agreement with CP Medical to market B. Braun's veterinary infusion therapy product in U.S. and Canada.



North America held the dominant market share in 2018, due to the favorable insurance policies and new product developments. For instance, In December 2015, Universal Medical Systems, Inc. introduced Computed Tomography (CT) system in partnership with Equine 4DDI which is used for whole-body scans of moving and standing horses.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the veterinary orthopedics market

Implants segment is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to its increased demand

Plate segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth, owing to multipurpose use of the product during surgeries

The others segment which includes TPLO and TTA implants, held the largest revenue share in 2018. These surgical procedures have proved to be effective, where other alternative methods have failed

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to rising pet adoption coupled with growing economy, especially in Japan and India

Some of the key companies are Veterinary orthopedic implants, B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, KYON Pharma Inc., and Surgical holdings, among others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 Veterinary Orthopedics market outlook, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook

2.4 Veterinary Orthopedics Market Summary, 2018



Chapter 3 Veterinary Orthopedics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary market Analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.3.1 Recent product developments related to the veterinary orthopedics

3.4 Technology Timeline Overview

3.4.1 Technology timeline veterinary orthopedics changing technology & adoption

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Reimbursement framework

3.5.2 Standards & Compliances

3.5.2.1 U.S.

3.5.2.2 Canada

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Veterinary Orthopedics Market dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Rising number of pet owners & veterinary practitioners

3.7.1.2 Increasing incidence of obesity

3.7.1.3 Growing number of government initiatives

3.7.1.4 Technological advancements

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 High pet care costs

3.7.2.2 High surgery costs

3.8 Veterinary Orthopedics Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.9 PESTEL Analysis

3.10 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.2.1 Company market position analysis

4.2.2 Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

4.2.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.2.4 Market Differentiators

4.2.4.1 Market leader

4.2.4.2 Innovators

4.3 Private Companies

4.3.1 List of key emerging companies



Chapter 5 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Product Dashboard

5.4 Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by product, 2014 to 2026

5.4.1 Instruments

5.4.2 Implants

5.4.2.1 Implants market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2 Plates

5.4.2.3 Plates market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2.4 Compression Plates

5.4.2.5 Compression Plates market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2.6 Arthrodesis Plates

5.4.2.7 Arthrodesis Plates market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2.8 Acetabulum Plates

5.4.2.9 Acetabulum Plates market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2.10 Screws

5.4.2.11 Screws market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2.12 Others (Jigs, knobs)

5.4.2.13 Othersmarket estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Application Dashboard

6.4 Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market, by Application, 2014 to 2026

6.5 Total knee replacement

6.5.1 Total knee replacement market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Total hip replacement

6.5.3 Total hip replacement market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Total elbow replacement

6.5.5 Trauma fixation

6.5.6 Others



Chapter 7 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.2 End Use Dashboard

7.3 Veterinary Orthopedics Market by End Use, 2014 to 2025

7.4 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.1 Veterinary hospitals & clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by, Product, Application, End Use

8.1 Regional Market Snapshot

8.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants

KYON Pharma, Inc.

EVEROST, INC.

Integra LifeSciences

Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.

BioMedtrix, LLC

Surgical Holdings

erMedUSA

