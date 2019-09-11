Global Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Market Report 2019: Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Specialty Cardiac Center, Hospital), By Product (Pacemaker, ICDs, CRT), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global implantable cardiac rhythm management device market size is expected to reach USD 20.39 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.1%



Increasing geriatric population, cases of Cardiovascular Disease (CVDs), and demand for accurate and effective diagnostics of these diseases are the factors attributing to the growth of the market. Cardiac disorders are one of the major causes of mortality around the world, with a large percentage of the population suffering from some form of cardiac disorders in their lifetime.



Hectic schedules and busy lifestyle are major factors that cause hypertension among individuals. An estimated 85.7 million Americans (i.e., almost 34% of the population) suffered from high Blood Pressure (BP) and hypertension due to stressful lifestyle. Almost 23.4 million American adults were diagnosed with diabetes in 2017, while an estimated additional 7.6 million American adults are undiagnosed diabetics. Thus, prevalence of CVDs is increasing in younger generation as well. Globally, the prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase to 7.7% by 2030.



Various implantable devices, such as pacemakers, ICDs, and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT), are being used for improved cardiac performance. Pacemakers are the mostly used devices for conduction disorders and sinus dysfunctions. CRT devices and ICDs are comparatively new and incorporate better technology than their older counterparts.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Hospitals is expected to be the largest end use segment of the global implantable cardiac rhythm management (CRM) device market over the forecast period.

The CRT product segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to implementation of supportive legislative policies in developed countries and increased awareness about these products

North America led the global market with a market share of more than 45% in 2018 due to higher awareness levels, supportive government policies, favorable reimbursement schemes, and increased cases of CVDs

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026

Key companies in the market include St. Jude Medical/Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Physio-Control, Inc., Schiller AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zoll Medical Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Implantable CRM Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders

3.1.1.2 Favorable reimbursement policies

3.1.1.3 Growing geriatric population base

3.1.1.4 Growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle

3.1.2 Market Restrain Analysis

3.1.2.1 Stringent regulatory framework

3.2 CRM Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.2.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.2.2 Pestle Analysis

3.2.3 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

3.2.4 Cardiac Practices In U.S.

3.2.5 Number Of Cardiologist And Electrophysiologist In The U.S.

3.2.6 Implantable Loop Recorders (Ilr)



Chapter 4 Implantable CRM Devices Market: Segment Analysis, by Product, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3 Global Implantable CRM Devices Market, by Product, 2014 to 2026

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

4.4.1 Pacemaker

4.4.2 ICDs

4.4.3 CRT



Chapter 5 Implantable CRM Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 End-Use Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Global CRM devices Market, by End Use, 2014 to 2026

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Specialty Cardiac Center

5.4.3 Others



Chapter 6 Implantable CRM Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Product, End Use 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Regional Market Snapshot

6.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025



Chapter 7 Implantable CRM Devices Market - Competitive Analysis



Physio-Control Inc

Schiller

Medtronic

St Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Zoll Medical Corporation

Biotronik

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ml1c3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.