Rockwell Automation helps businesses embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many have predicted that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be with us soon; others claim it is already here. Digital technologies like machine learning and predictive analytics are impacting numerous industries, from manufacturing to medicine, today. The time to join the revolution has arrived.



However, just as technological innovations provide opportunities, they also present challenges. That’s why Rockwell Automation is dedicated to ensuring that clients can use industrial automation to be as productive and efficient as possible.

In an exclusive interview with European CEO magazine, Rockwell Automation’s President of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Susana Gonzalez, spoke about the importance of prioritising people, even as digitalisation gathers pace. Investing in staff training, for example, can be just as important as adopting new programs and sensors.

“We believe digitalisation brings people, processes and technology together,” she said. “Much of the technology is already available, so employees remain the most important asset an enterprise has, as people are the key to unlocking the potential of technology.”

As well as addressing skills shortages, companies must also establish buy-in from the highest levels of management. “Driving a digital transformation without leadership from the top is difficult,” Gonzalez explained, “as it requires process changes, equipment modernisation and investment, as well as collaboration between information and operation technology teams.”

Partnering with the correct vendors, of course, is also essential. That’s why Rockwell Automation is proud to offer clients a range of tools to help with every stage of the automation lifecycle. The next industrial revolution is set to cause significant disruption over the next few years but businesses don’t need to endure this period of change all by themselves.

To find out more about Rockwell Automation and how it is helping various companies embrace digital transformation, pick up your copy of European CEO, available in print, online and on tablet now.

