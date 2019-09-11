Global HDPE Geogrid Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025
A geogrid is geosynthetic material used to reinforce soils and similar materials. Geogrids are commonly used to reinforce retaining walls, as well as subbases or subsoils below roads or structures. Soils pull apart under tension. Compared to soil, geogrids are strong in tension. This fact allows them to transfer forces to a larger area of soil than would otherwise be the case.
Drivers & Constraints
Surveys and proper researches are conducted for the HDPE Geogrid market and assist in collaboration of studies over trends, pricing, potential growth, opportunities, and restraints. The report is analyzed deeply to gain every parameter and provides extensive coverage of new revenue pockets. This allows the HDPE Geogrid market to estimate and validate future approaches so that new opportunities are introduced to increase the HDPE Geogrid market expansion by the year 2019.
Regional Description
Regionally, the HDPE Geogrid market report covers the key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The present, past, and forecast overview of HDPE Geogrid market is signified in this report. The regional analysis and strategies of the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
Method of Research
The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the HDPE Geogrid market along with relevant insights into the global market
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of HDPE Geogrid in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their HDPE Geogrid manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Feicheng Lianyi
Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material
Taian Modern Plastic
Maccaferri
Tensar
Shandong Hongxiang New Materials
Taian Road Engineering Materials
Nanchang Teamgo New Materials
Jiangsu Jiuding
NAUE Secugrid
GEO Fabrics
TechFab India
Tencate
GSE
Nanyang Jieda
Shandong Lewu
Huesker
Shandong Tonggao Engineering Materials
Hengshui Baoli Engineering Rubber
Yongxin Huali
Tai’an Ruiheng Building Material
Polyfabrics
Strata Geosystem
Nilex
Taian Hengda
Atarfil
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Biaxial Tension
Uniaxial Tension
Segment by Application
Mining
Railways & Highways
Parking Lot or Marina
Other
