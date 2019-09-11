Global PLM Market Industry Analysis Report 2018-2019 with Forecasts 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Market Analysis Report Series: PLM Market Industry Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PLM Industry Analysis Report, the fourth of five modules of the 2019 PLM Market Analysis Report Series. The MAR Series provides detailed information and in-depth analysis on the worldwide PLM market during 2018. It contains analyses of major trends and issues; revenues of leading PLM providers; and revenue analyses for geographical regions, industry sectors, and historical and projected data on market growth.



All industries saw growth in PLM spending in 2018 as shown in the figure below. forecasts continued growth in all industries during the five-year forecast period.



LM spending is greatest in automotive & other transportation, fabrication & assembly, electronics & telecommunications, and aerospace & defense. It is lower in the process industries and utilities. However, there are some good process PLM solutions available, and they are becoming more important with concerns about food safety, particularly in emerging economies.



Growth in PLM for medical devices, part of the high-tech sector, is driven by stringent compliance requirements that can vary by country, something that PLM strategies and enabling solutions can address. All industries are being affected by the trend toward smart, connected products, either directly or because of the effects of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the drive toward Industry 4.0, an initiative that originated in Germany, that has inspired programs and spending in countries around the world. believes there are good opportunities in all segments as corporate management continues to become more cognizant of the value of PLM and its positive impacts on both the top and bottom lines of business.



During 2018, comprehensive providers continued to expand their efforts to deliver more industry-focused and functionally-packaged solutions that are easier and less expensive to acquire and deploy. This is fueled, in part, by continued mergers and acquisitions activity in most PLM segments.



The global PLM market grew strongly in 2018 at 9.4%, well above our forecast of 7%, states Stan Przybylinski, Vice President. The leading PLM solution providers are consolidating their portfolios after years of acquisitions, and increasing their revenues in 2018, in part, by expanding their footprint at their existing clients. Industrial companies are using PLM to enable highly collaborative, distributed, flexible design and manufacturing environments to help better manage the entire product or plant lifecycle. This ability is critical to all industries and only becomes more complex as smart, connected products must act as parts of larger systems.



The PLM Market Analysis Report Series is packaged as five modules:

The 2019 Executive PLM Market Report provides an overview of the complete global analysis. It includes key charts on PLM market investment statistics through 2018, forecasts of investments for 2019 through 2023, and a summary of PLM solution providers' performance in 2018. The 2019 PLM Industry Review and Trends Report is mainly qualitative in nature and focuses on key issues facing the global PLM ecosystem of solution providers and end-user organizations. It highlights changes that occurred in 2018, what effects those changes may have in the short and medium-term, and what is on the horizon in the years to come. The 2019 PLM Market and Solution Provider Analysis Report details measures of and forecasts for the overall PLM market and its key segments, including Tools, cPDm, and Digital Manufacturing. The Tools section has additional details on sub-segments, including MCAD, CAM, S&A, EDA, and AEC. It also includes CIMdata's estimates of PLM solution provider revenues in these segments and sub-segments for 2019 through 2023. The 2019 PLM Market Geographic Analysis Report provides an additional view of the 2018 market results, by major geography. The analyst's 2018 estimates and market forecasts for PLM and the major PLM market segments are provided for the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, the report includes estimates and forecasts for the cPDm segment within specific European and Asia-Pacific countries and regions. The 2019 PLM Market Industry Analysis Report provides an industry segmentation view of the 2018 market results. The analyst's 2018 estimates and market forecasts for PLM and cPDm are provided for eight different industry sectors: aerospace and defense; automotive and other transportation; electronics/telecommunications; fabrication and assembly; process-packaged goods; process-petrochemical; utilities; and construction, infrastructure, and shipbuilding.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Market Definition

PLM Solution Market Segments

PLM Market Analysis

Measuring the PLM Market

The Effect of Exchange Rates

Update on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Measuring PLM Market Growth

Forecast Assumptions

2018 PLM Market Review

2018 PLM Market Results and Forecast

2018 PLM Geographic Analysis

Additional CIMdata Comments on the Overall PLM Market

Global Industry Market Analysis

PLM Industry-Results and Forecasts

PLM Segments-Results and Forecasts

Overall cPDm Segment Results

Results and Forecasts

Provider Industry Analysis

Industry-Specific Analysis

Aerospace and Defense Results

Industry Overview

Results and Forecasts

Automotive and Other Transportation Results

Electronics/Telecommunications Results

Fabrication and Assembly Results

Process/Packaged Goods Results

Process/Petrochemical Results

Utility Industries Results

Construction, Infrastructure, and Shipbuilding Results

Other Industries Results

Companies Mentioned



Accenture

ACE enterprise Slovakia

Actian

Agency9

Agtek

Aiworx

Altair Engineering

ANSYS

API Talent

Aras

Arena Solutions

Assemble Systems

Atos

Austemper Design

Autodesk

AutoLion

AVEVA

Bentley Systems

Bricsys

BuildingConnected

C3i Solutions

Cadence

Callidus Cloud

Capgemini

Centric Software

CIMPA

Cognizant

Comet Solutions

COMSA

COSMOlogic

CSC

Dassault Systmes

DataFox

Datascience.com

Datawatch

Deloitte Consulting

Denim Group

DXC Technology

Egyde

ESI Group

External Array Software

FluiDyna GmbH

Frustum

Gamma Technologies

H&D Int'l Group

HCL

Hexagon AB

Hightail

HPE

IBM

IFS AB

IGE+XAO

Industrial Business Solutions

Infospectrum

Infosys Ltd.

IQMS

Kogentix

Liaison Technologies

Licom

Lightwork Design

Mackevision

Magnetic

MathWorks

MCS Solutions

mendix

Mindtribe

MSC Software

Mller-Elektronik

NEC Corp

Nemetschek

NM Group

No Magic

NobleTek BV

Omnify Solutions

Oniqua

OpenText

OPTIS

Oracle

Pillar Technology

PlanGrid

Plaxis

ProCAM

Processia

PTC

Qspace

Red Hat6pKPMG

S-Cube Futuretech

SaaSfocus Advanced Technology Group

Sakorai Test Systems Oy

Salesforce SI

SAP

Schneider Electric

Scilab Enterprises

Siemens PLM Software

SIMSOLID

SofTech srl

SoilVision

Spring Technologies

Stabiplan

Synopsys

Syntel

T-Systems

Tata Technologies

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Trimble

Viewpoint

VIRES Simulationtechnologie GmbH

Wipro

