Satellite Earth Observation (EO) Remains a Satellite Industry Growth Driver as Focus Shifts from Imagery to Insights

NSR Report Finds $56 Billion EO Market Driven by Downstream Information Products and Big Data Analytics

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO), 11th Edition report, released today, projects Earth Observation satellite data and services represent a $56B cumulative revenue opportunity over the next ten years, growing to $7.2B annually in 2028. The demand for more data and insights will be driven by upcoming constellations, high-volume data pipelines, and subscriptions for insight services.



As the industry continues to shift from imagery to insights, NSR’s Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO) 11th Edition report shows a greater opportunity for downstream Information Products and Big Data analytics services, once issues of supply, distribution, and customer channels are overcome. In the near-term, data and imagery retain their value, even as volume-based platforms and subscriptions grow more prominent. Furthermore, NSR’s analysis of the commercial opportunity for non-imagery data indicates these applications show promising growth potential.

“Currently there are strong, competing forces in the EO industry with technology pushing for volume and variety of data imagery. However, since each customer is different, challenges of scale exist,” states Dallas Kasaboski , NSR Senior Analyst and report author. “Traditional, usually government-based, contracts and funding for the provision of high and very high-resolution imagery dominate the market. Although we are also seeing the extraction of insightful, business intelligence from satellite data; change and scale are complicated and expensive. More supply, or options, does not necessarily mean more business,” states Kasaboski.

Given the many newcomers entering the EO business, the considerable costs and bottleneck of satellite constellation manufacturing and launching, and the growing pressure on the value of data; the market is expected to face consolidation. In recent years, satellite operators have begun aggressive horizontal and vertical integration. “New operators are sure to bring highly persistent data, delivered through advanced pipelines, mostly stored on, and managed from, the cloud. But competing with established players, or failing to gain key customers and distribution channels, it will create major obstacles to growth. There is ample opportunity in this market, but there is also redundancy, and an oversupply of potentially directionless data,” Kasaboski further adds.

Despite challenges, NSR’s Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO), 11th Edition report shows stronger growth than in previous years, owing to collaboration and technological development along the value chain, segmenting and forecasting the revenue opportunity for 7 market verticals, across 5 regions, via 4 segments, 3 datatypes, and 8 instrument resolutions.

About the Report

NSR’s Satellite-Based Earth Observation (EO), 11th Edition provides the most detailed and thorough analysis of trends affecting the satellite-based EO market. The report includes an industry-first assessment and forecast of revenues from small EO satellites and non-imagery products from Earth Observation satellites (radio occultation, infrared, microwave data, greenhouse gases). The report examines the drivers, challenges, and revenue potential for satellite based EO data, value-added services, information products, and big data analytics. It includes a step-by-step analysis of the industry’s environment, its competitive landscape, market context for each vertical, region, and instrument type. The report dives into the major players’ reach in these segments and offers a comprehensive view of the entire value chain. This completely updated NSR report forecasts demand over the next 10 years, and presents revenues for seven verticals, five regional markets, and eight instrument resolutions along with a data price forecast.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits, and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries. Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in NSR’s EO11

Airbus DS, Antrix, Astro Digital, AWS, Axelspace, Bird-I, BlackSky Global, Bluefield Technologies, Canon, Capella Space, CNES, Copernicus, DARPA, Descartes Labs, DigitalGlobe, DMCii, e-GEOs, Farmer's Edge, FIMI Group, GeoOptics, Geosys, GHGSat, Iceye, Imagesat, Kleos Space, KSAT, Landsat, Maxar, NGA, NOAA, NRO, Orbital Insight, Orbital Micro Systems, Planet, Planetary Resources, PlanetIQ, Satellite Vu, Satellogic, SatSure, SIIS, Spire, Synspective, Trident Space, Umbra Labs, Urban Observer, Ursa Space, and Urthecast







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.