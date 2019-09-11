Hematologist and Oncologist Dr. Nader Javadi of Hope Health Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nader Javadi is a Board-Certified Hematologist and Oncologist who has 20 years of experience in his specialty field. He obtained his degree in Internal Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. When his mother was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer, he discovered his true calling and went into the Hematology/Oncology program at St. Louis University Hospital. Dr. Javadi was also a clinical professor at University of California - Irvine between 2004 and 2007. But all that is just his bio; he has a much bigger story to tell--about his quest to find a more effective and individualized way of treating Cancer.

Throughout his career, this brilliant MD and scientist has designed novel therapies and protocols that become tomorrow’s standards, such as when he combined immuno-therapy and chemotherapy years ago. His main focus now is on Precision Oncology, which is about using next-generation sequencing of cancer tissue and genetic data to develop highly individualized and targeted therapy.

That’s a lot of big words for someone who is not a doctor, so Dr. Javadi makes it simple for the rest of us. “When it comes to Cancer,” he says, “there is no such thing as one size fits all. Everyone has a different genetic makeup, even twins have variations, and so our tumors are different. When you apply a specific, customized treatment, you get a better outcome.” The doctor says he has observed remarkable improvements--from less pain and better appetite, to the ability to walk unassisted, to a complete remission!

Seeing people live better and longer is his inspiration to keep doing what he’s been doing. Although he creates miracles, Dr. Javadi emphasizes that these treatments are not wild, experimental, integrative, nor holistic. Rather they are medicine based on science--comprehensive tumor pathology and genetic sampling. His treatments might not fit into the little boxes the FDA and NCCN will put things into, but they very well may be there 10 years in the future. Cancer patients, though, don’t have ten years to wait.

Dr. Javadi founded and runs Hope Health Center located in Calabasas, in Los Angeles County California. Hope is such an appropriate name for a place where patients who were told there is nothing more that big named academic and specialty hospitals can do for them. Dr. Javadi looks forward to the day when Precision Oncology will become frontline treatment instead of a last hope. He will never stop his quest for a better way to crush cancer, changing it from an acute condition to a chronic one.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Nader Javadi in a series of interviews with hosts Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters, on Friday afternoons, Sept 13th and 27th, October 4th and 11th

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about this visionary Oncologist visit www.drnaderjavadi.com



