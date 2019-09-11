New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $153.5 million. The underwriters may offer the common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. NYMT also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 13, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Nomura and Raymond James acted as senior co-managers for the offering.

NYMT intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general business purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring its targeted assets, including both single-family residential and multi-family credit investments, and various other types of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets that the Company may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.

The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which automatically became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 9, 2018. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, J.P. Morgan, Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by calling toll-free at 866-803-9204, and UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at 888-827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, residential mortgage loans (including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-QM loans, second mortgage loans and other residential mortgage loans), non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and certain mortgage- and residential housing-related assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ from the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company’s future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be consummated, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Consummation of the offering and the application of the net proceeds of the offering are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to it, including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by those risk factors included in the Company's subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be accessed at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT: For Further Information



AT THE COMPANY

Kristine R. Nario-Eng

Investor Relations

Phone: (646) 216-2363

Email: knario@nymtrust.com



