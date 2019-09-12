HomeGardenandHomestead.com Receives 2019 Gold Medal Award from GardenComm

HomeGardenandHomestead.com received the 2019 Media Awards Gold Medal of Achievement for Best Overall Garden Website from GardenComm.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeGardenandHomestead.com, a website that offers informative advice about creating healthy homes and beautiful gardens, has received the 2019 Media Awards Gold Medal of Achievement for Best Overall Garden Website. The 2019 Media Awards are presented by GardenComm, an international trade association of garden communicators.

This international award recognizes individuals and companies who achieve the highest levels of talent and professionalism in garden communications. The 2019 competition had more than 160 entries in 62 categories.

According to Becky Heath, president of GardenComm, the 2019 Media Awards honor excellence in gardening communication in print or electronic platforms. The Media Awards Gold Medal winners have been evaluated by industry experts and demonstrate outstanding distinction and excellence.

In honoring HomeGardenandHomestead.com as the best overall garden website, the 2019 Media Awards judges said the website was “a very nice collaboration of experienced contributors in response to across-the-board gardener and homesteader interests and concerns. They educate on many levels with good writing, visuals, and appreciation of what their audience wants to know.”

INTERNATIONAL AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

“We are excited and honored to receive the international Gold Medal Media Award for Home, Garden, and Homestead,” said Randy Schultz, founder and content editor of the website. “HomeGardenandHomestead.com is dedicated to spreading the word about what’s new, awesome and trending for homes, gardens and homesteads of all sizes. We like to think we are helping to make the planet a better place—one home and one garden at a time.”

Since the early 1980s, the GardenComm Media Awards program has recognized outstanding writing, photography and design for printed works focused on gardening. In recent years, the awards program has expanded to include garden-oriented broadcast, Internet and other electronic media.

HomeGardenandHomestead.com posts stories of interest to everyone who wants to create an attractive and healthy environment in their homes and gardens. Recent stories include Attract Butterflies to Your Garden, Easy Tips for a Low-Cost Room Makeover, and Use Chemical-free BTI to Kill Mosquitoes. Visitors to the website are invited to subscribe to the free enewsletter that contains the latest information about new products, new plants and tips for creating a healthy lifestyle.



