American Condor Resources New Advisory Board: Elizabeth Hunker, James Gavilan, Andrew Daniels, Nate Webster, Dana Jurika

American Condor Resources appoints new Board Members for its Advisory Board to help C3 Gold-Backed Crypto STO

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Werner, ACRC CEO, stated: “ACRC commenced an initiative to recruit an Advisory Board to help on three fronts: (i) capital raising and strategic Advisory; (ii) technology crypto Advisory; and (iii) mining business development and operational plan execution. We have now officially filled over half the board with advisors in all three fronts and plan to finalize the remaining slots in September.”

The Advisory Board will be led by Alberto Washington - Chief Investment Officer of ACRC. Within the three fronts, ACRC has appointed the following individuals:

Strategic Initiatives and Capital Raising

Dana Jurika, Mining Finance. Mr. Jurika has 20+ years’ experience in mining and finance. In the 90s he was part of Robertson Stephens an investment bank then acquired by Bank of Boston. Later he spent several years as a portfolio manager for a Hedge Fund. Mr. Jurika has brought two mineral exploration companies from startup through IPO. Most recently Dana has been the CFO of CMMC, Redstone, and SensorComm. He previously has sat on the board of several public and private corporations and holds the CFA designation.

Nate Webster, Capital Markets & Investor. Mr. Webster has extensive experience as an executive and advisor in the construction and precious gemstone mining industries. Mr. Webster has advised companies across several industries on capital and debt structures capitalizing on his capital markets expertise. He has successfully lead companies in recapitalizing their balance sheet, a continued focused on growth initiatives, to an eventual sale of businesses. He splits his time between Pennsylvania and Vermont and is a graduate of Villanova University.

Technology and Cryptocurrency

Elizabeth Hunker, EIR & Cryptocurrency Advisor. Elizabeth is Entrepreneur in Residence at a strategic fund with a B2B, enterprise technology focus, and primary technology market research firm in NYC. Elizabeth became majority-invested into distributed ledger technology & cryptocurrency in 2010, while independently researching economics supportive of decentralized systems and marketplaces. Elizabeth currently advises ventures with digital assets under management, and initiatives leveraging blockchain that are long-term impact-oriented [specifically with market, AI/ML, and quality of life/longevity focuses] - as well as Opportunity Zones seeking regulatory framework innovation to adapt for emerging markets and technologies.

Mining Finance, Operational Plan Execution and Business Development

Andrew Daniels, Geologist and Global Mining. Andrew is a geologist with over 30 yrs. of international mining, exploration, capital markets and management experience and is former Director, Global Mining Finance at Deutsche Bank. Andrew holds a P. Geo designation and is a QP (Qualified Person) under NI 43-101 for resource estimation and reporting in multiple commodities and deposit types. He has worked for leading international mining houses such as WMC (Western Mining Corporation) Minorc0 Service BV, Anglo American PLC, and Kilborn – SNC Lavalin and through his private consulting practice, he has an impressive client list. Andrew currently serves in many part time roles; EVP Natural Resources, Proudfoot, Europe (management consulting), MD Ploutonic Metals, Ploutonic Resources and Troulli Mining, Europe (private mining exploration and development), Non-Executive Director, Caerus Mineral Resources, U.K. (pre IPO mineral exploration and development) and MD / CEO InDepth Analytics, Canada (Machine Learning and AI driven MINTECH mining valuation and analytical platform).

James Gavilan, Global Commodities Finance. Mr. Gavilan is a global commodities finance executive with over 25 years of finance, risk management, marketing, and mining and metals experience. Mr. Gavilan is a principal and advisor for Gavilan Commodities LLC, a company he founded in March 2019; which provides marketing, financing, supply chain optimization and advisory services to the global commodities industry. Mr. Gavilan developed his extensive finance and risk management knowledge and global relationships during his tenure at four major commodity businesses. Over two decades, he held increasingly senior roles at JPMorgan Chase, ICBC Standard Bank, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

ACRC is planning strategic North American corporate expansion by partnering with an alternative metals capital provider. Please visit www.amcondor.com

For further information, please contact:

American Condor Resources Corporation

Christopher Werner, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (920) 207-0100

Email: c.werner@amcondor.com





