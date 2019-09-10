Ziyen Inc. CEO Alastair Caithness is Featured as the 50th Interview by leading Podcast in the Blockchain Space, World Token Market

PODCAST: Ziyen Goes From Regulation A+ Crowdfunding to Blockchain Tokenization for the Oil and Gas Industry

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO is interviewed by MapableUSA, a leading podcast that provides insight and commentary on the latest developments in the blockchain space . In this podcast Alastair Caithness explains how his company has gone from filing his own Regulation A+ offerings to tokenizing oil and energy assets on the Ethereum Blockchain and how the entire industry is evolving by embracing tokenization via “smart contracts” technology.



Listen to the podcast by MapableUSA Here

There’s no question that big companies are starting to look into smart contracts on the blockchain and how to be “first to market” in a variety of different market sectors. Oil and gas is no different. Smart Contracts are basically an autonomous set of directions that are programmed into a security token to perform any number of predefined tasks, thereby eliminating the need for human management which significantly reduces risk and saves time as a result.

But the real takeaway from this podcast is the issue of liquidity. Tokenization allows for the liquidity (easily buying and selling) of previously illiquid assets, and this feature alone is one of the biggest reasons why there’s so much potential with Mr. Caithness’ vision of creating a permission-based tokenization platform trading stablecoins within the multi-billion dollar oil and gas industry. The World Token Market already has the solution – now it’s just up to companies like Ziyen to take advantage of its enormous potential – and why investors and issuers alike need to take a serious look at the opportunities presented within this entire industry.

Learn more about Ziyen Inc. and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

If you would like a copy of ZiyenCoin’s Security Token Offering (STO), then please email support@ziyen.com or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation, as JPM Morgan’s, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com .



Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Edward Alontaga

Media Relations

mediarelations@ziyen.com



