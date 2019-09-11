Former U.S. Foods Employees File Class Action to Recover Unpaid Overtime Pay

Buyers for U.S. Foods claim they were misclassified as salaried and denied overtime pay

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 5, 2019, former employees (Plaintiffs) of U.S. Foods Inc. (U.S. Foods) filed a class and collective action lawsuit (1:19-cv-5967) against the company to recover unpaid overtime wages. U.S. Foods is a national food distribution company with more than sixty (60) locations across the country. Defendant provides bulk food products to various customers, including hotels, restaurants and various retail establishments.

Plaintiffs all worked as Buyers for U.S. Foods. Plaintiffs brought their case on behalf of themselves and other Buyers who work or worked for the company. It is alleged that all Buyers were previously classified as non-exempt employees; they were paid an hourly rate and received overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that U.S Foods violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by subsequently misclassifying them as salaried, rather than hourly, employees to avoid paying them overtime. Plaintiffs allege that the type of work they performed did not exempt them from the overtime requirements.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Benjamin L. Davis, III of the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl explains, “when an employee is not actually performing administrative work at a level which would qualify them for an exemption under the law, they should be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours a week.”

Additional information regarding how other Buyers who work or worked for U.S. Foods can join this case can be found here, or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is entitled Ann Ford, et al. v. U.S. Foods, Inc. (District of Illinois).

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is recognized as a leader in the field of wage and hour litigation. The firm has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits in the Baltimore-Washington region. The firm is committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

Media contact information: 410-244-7005



