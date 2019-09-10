Memory.NET Ranks Third in the Computer Hardware Category of Inc.’s Annual 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List and Places 219 Overall

/EIN News/ -- With a Focus on Service, Customers, Marketing and Modern Sales Approach, Memory.NET continues to grow

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memory.NET , a global online memory distributor offering the best in memory products, pricing and customer service, today announced that the growing technology company has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies—ranking 219 overall in growth and third in the Computer Hardware category.

Serving a wide range of customers in the IT asset management business—from IT procurement executives looking to upgrade their data centers to businesses of all sizes looking to upgrade their servers—Memory.NET has a direct offering for anyone looking to upgrade to the right product at the right price for their business. Memory.net makes the entire process as quick and easy as possible.

“Even as earnings are down as much as 50 percent for big brand names in the DRAM server market amid the trade wars, Memory.NET continues to grow by offering an easy to purchase modern approach to memory procurement,” said CEO Mike Johnson. “By focusing on an integrated marketing technology approach to global sales and truly servicing our customers, we continue to grow past other memory resellers and want to let others know that businesses can succeed in all types of environments as long as they are working to stay ahead of the competition.”

While prices for memory products have come down, Memory.NET is closing their largest month ever as they finalize the books for August. Furthermore, they have forecasted 15 to 20 percent year-over-year increase in growth for the business by the end of the year.

“2020 should be even better with our ‘Everything, Everywhere, Inventory Management Solutions’ approach,” Johnson added.

Industry analysts are optimistic about server memory demand in the coming year and despite any economic pressures from outside factors such as the trade war and normal demand cycles, the executive team at Memory.NET has plans for an expansion into new product lines and revenue streams through strategic partnerships, which will be announced and rolled out in 2020.

ABOUT Memory.NET

Memory.NET is reliable source for all types of memory modules—from end-of-life DDR3 to advanced 128GB DDR4 server modules. Product offerings from Memory.NET include leading brands like Cisco, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Oracle, Supermicro and more. As a stocking distributor, Memory.NET provides improved quote response times and same day shipping. A full test lab ensures module upgrades are guaranteed to perform as expected.

Contact: Dave Feistel

Bastion Elevate (for Memory.NET)

949-502-6200 ext. 224

dave@bastionelevate.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.