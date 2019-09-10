There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,020 in the last 365 days.

Dave & Buster’s Achieves 8% Revenue and 7% EPS Growth in Second Quarter 2019

More than $200 Million of Capital Returned to Shareholders Through the End of the Second Quarter

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its second quarter 2019, which ended on August 4, 2019.

Key highlights from the second quarter 2019 compared to the second quarter 2018 include:

  • Total revenues increased 8.0% to $344.6 million from $319.2 million
  • Number of stores increased 11.1% to 130 from 117
  • Comparable store sales decreased 1.8%
  • Net income totaled $32.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, vs. net income of $33.8 million, or $0.84 per diluted share
  • EBITDA increased 5.3% to $79.0 million from $75.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4% to $86.0 million from $82.4 million
  • Launched Men in Black: Galactic Getaway, the Company’s fourth proprietary virtual reality title 
  • Expanded share repurchase authorization by $200 million to $800 million; repurchased 3.4 million shares for approximately $137 million and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

“We continue to deliver strong revenue and earnings per share growth – including record second quarter sales, EBITDA and EPS – while investing for the future and returning substantial capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” said Brian Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer. “We are executing on five near-term priorities to improve performance and capitalize on the growing consumer demand for our offerings. By realizing operational efficiencies and cost savings, we will fund investments to fuel comp sales growth going forward. We are acting decisively to accelerate near and long-term value creation, and to deliver superior returns for all Dave & Buster’s shareholders.”

Near-Term Priorities

The Company is focused on five priorities to drive near and long-term value creation:

  1. Revitalization of existing stores beginning with the installation of “Wow Walls,” LED television displays that create high-energy, contemporary, sports and entertainment-oriented dining areas. This cutting-edge visual technology will be initially deployed across 35 stores by mid-October to drive greater traffic and food and beverage penetration. The Company’s revitalization also includes continued food, beverage and amusements innovation, including the upcoming launch of Terminator VR, all of which is part of introducing new “wow” experiences for guests.
  2. Building deeper guest engagement starting with the nation-wide launch of the Dave & Buster’s mobile app in October. This will be coupled with technology upgrades, enhanced data analytics and digital marketing investments to drive deeper engagement with customers.
  3. Disciplined cost management to fuel growth investments. The Company has identified approximately $15 million of gross annualized cost savings, most of which will be redeployed towards guest engagement initiatives to fuel comp sales growth.
  4. Investment in highest-return new store locations to strengthen the Dave & Buster’s brand and portfolio over the long term. This includes optimizing store formats to match market sales potential and managing the pace of new store openings to maximize returns and advance the Company’s store revitalization efforts.
  5. Continued capital return to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments. The Company has returned more than $200 million to shareholders through the end of the second quarter of 2019. 

These five priorities will be the focus of the Company’s efforts in the near term, although the Board and management team will continue to evaluate other opportunities as part of the ongoing strategic planning process. 

Scott Bowman, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We intend to maintain and build upon our industry leading position, even as new entrants in our market are creating a more competitive operating environment. Despite challenges, our team once again delivered solid overall results. Consistent with our commitment to deliver outstanding margins, and in light of our revised outlook, we have taken cost management actions to facilitate greater investments to increase traffic and same store sales. We look forward to reporting on our progress.”

Review of Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results Compared to Second Quarter 2018

Total revenues increased 8.0% to $344.6 million from $319.2 million in the second quarter 2018. This growth was driven by a 9.4% increase in Amusements and Other revenue and a 5.9% increase in Food and Beverage revenue. The mix of Amusement and Other as a percentage of total revenue increased 80 basis points to 60.0% in the second quarter of 2019.

Comparable store sales decreased 1.8% in the second quarter 2019, compared to a decrease of 2.4% in the comparable period last year. The decrease in comparable store sales was driven by a 2.0% decline in walk-in sales, which was partially offset by a 0.1% increase in special events sales. Comparable store sales decreased 0.8% in Amusements & Other and 3.2% in Food & Beverage. Non-comparable store revenue was $77.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $29.6 million or 62.3% versus the comparable period last year.

Operating income increased 0.6% to $46.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $45.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, operating income decreased 100 basis points to 13.4% from 14.4%.

Net income was $32.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share (36.0 million diluted share base) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $33.8 million, or $0.84 per diluted share (40.3 million diluted share base) in the second quarter of 2018.

EBITDA increased 5.3% to $79.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $75.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, EBITDA decreased 60 basis points to 22.9% from 23.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.4% to $86.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $82.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 80 basis points to 25.0% from 25.8%.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization increased 4.8% to $99.7 million in the second quarter 2019 from $95.1 million in last year's second quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, store operating income before depreciation and amortization decreased 90 basis points to 28.9% from 29.8%.

Development

The Company remains on track to open 15 to 16 new locations in fiscal 2019, representing unit growth of approximately 12% (net of Gwinnett (Duluth), Georgia closing). At the top end of the range, these store openings will include 11 large and 5 small format locations and will skew towards new markets for the Dave & Buster’s brand.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company opened three new stores located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Natick, Massachusetts (west of Boston); and Gaithersburg, Maryland (northwest of Washington, D.C.). During the third quarter, the Company has already opened a store in Huntsville, Alabama and Concord, California. Two more stores in McDonough, Georgia and Wichita, Kansas are scheduled to open later in the fiscal third quarter. As of September 4, 2019, there were six stores under construction.

Capital Allocation Initiatives

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 3.4 million shares for approximately $137 million and at quarter-end had approximately $270 million remaining under the $800 million authorization. The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share during the second quarter.

Financial Outlook

In light of the competitive environment, and because the initiatives underway will take time to execute and drive results, the Company is setting new guidance for fiscal 2019, which ends February 2, 2020:

  • Total revenues of $1.338 billion to $1.359 billion (vs. $1.365 billion to $1.390 billion)
  • Comparable store sales of -3.5% to -2.0% (vs. -1.5% to +0.5%) 
  • 15 to 16 new stores (unchanged)
  • Net income of $91 million to $100 million (vs. $103 million to $113 million)
  • Effective tax rate of 22.0% to 22.5% (unchanged) and diluted share count of approximately 34.0 million (vs. 36.5 million shares)
  • EBITDA of $272 million to $282 million ($274 million to $284 million excluding approximately $2 million in one-time charges) (vs. $283 million to $295 million previously)
  • Total capital additions (net of tenant improvement allowances and other landlord payments) of $200 million to $210 million (vs. $190 million to $200 million)

Conference Call Today

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results today at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing (323) 794-2423 or toll-free (888) 204-4368. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 7:00 p.m. Central Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671 or toll-free (844) 512-2921; the passcode is 6093533.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at www.daveandbusters.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 132 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by our level of indebtedness, general business and economic conditions, the impact of competition, the seasonality of the Company's business, adverse weather conditions, future commodity prices, guest and employee complaints and litigation, fuel and utility costs, labor costs and availability, changes in consumer and corporate spending, changes in demographic trends, changes in governmental regulations, unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new stores, and acts of God. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements. Dave & Buster's intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Store operating income before depreciation and amortization, and store operating income before depreciation and amortization margin (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our operating performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.


 
DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
 
         
ASSETS   August 4, 2019   February 3, 2019
    (unaudited)   (audited)
Current assets:        
         
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 23,318   $ 21,585
Other current assets     54,897     69,508
         
Total current assets     78,215     91,093
         
Property and equipment, net     851,715     805,337
         
Operating lease right of use assets     924,461     -
         
Intangible and other assets, net     379,686     376,757
         
Total assets   $ 2,234,077   $ 1,273,187
         
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Total current liabilities   $ 256,641   $ 244,390
         
Operating lease liabilities     1,125,874     -
         
Other long-term liabilities     50,181     262,491
         
Long-term debt, net      552,079     378,469
         
Stockholders' equity     249,302     387,837
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 2,234,077   $ 1,273,187
         


DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                 
    13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended
    August 4, 2019   August 5, 2018
                 
Food and beverage revenues   $ 137,921     40.0 %   $ 130,242   40.8 %
Amusement and other revenues     206,678     60.0 %     188,946   59.2 %
Total revenues     344,599     100.0 %     319,188   100.0 %
                 
Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues)     36,934     26.8 %     33,998   26.1 %
Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues)     22,689     11.0 %     21,558   11.4 %
Total cost of products     59,623     17.3 %     55,556   17.4 %
Operating payroll and benefits     80,927     23.5 %     73,736   23.1 %
Other store operating expenses     104,376     30.3 %     94,825   29.7 %
General and administrative expenses     15,991     4.6 %     14,764   4.6 %
Depreciation and amortization expense     32,745     9.5 %     29,049   9.1 %
Pre-opening costs     4,723     1.4 %     5,328   1.7 %
Total operating costs     298,385     86.6 %     273,258   85.6 %
                 
Operating income      46,214     13.4 %     45,930   14.4 %
                 
Interest expense, net     4,605     1.3 %     3,228   1.0 %
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   41,609     12.1 %     42,702   13.4 %
Provision for income taxes      9,253     2.7 %     8,923   2.8 %
Net income $ 32,356     9.4 %   $ 33,779   10.6 %
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic    $ 0.91         $ 0.86    
Diluted    $ 0.90         $ 0.84    
Weighted average shares used in per share calculations:                
Basic shares      35,407,965           39,355,105    
Diluted shares     36,015,710           40,280,301    
                 
                 
Other information:                
Company-owned and operated stores open at end of period   130           117    
 
                 
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:
                 
    13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended
    August 4, 2019   August 5, 2018
                 
Net income  $ 32,356     9.4 %   $ 33,779   10.6 %
Add back: Interest expense, net   4,605           3,228    
Provision for income taxes     9,253           8,923    
Depreciation and amortization expense     32,745           29,049    
EBITDA   78,959     22.9 %     74,979   23.5 %
Add back: Loss on asset disposal   406           431    
Share-based compensation     1,907           1,626    
Pre-opening costs     4,723           5,328    
Other costs     (13 )         26    
Adjusted EBITDA  $ 85,982     25.0 %   $ 82,390   25.8 %
                 
                 
                 
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown:
                 
    13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended
    August 4, 2019   August 5, 2018
                 
Operating income $ 46,214     13.4 %   $ 45,930   14.4 %
Add back: General and administrative expenses   15,991           14,764    
Depreciation and amortization expense     32,745           29,049    
Pre-opening costs      4,723           5,328    
Store operating income before depreciation and amortization  $ 99,673     28.9 %   $ 95,071   29.8 %
                 



DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                 
    26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
    August 4, 2019   August 5, 2018
                 
Food and beverage revenues   $ 286,142   40.4 %   $ 269,997   41.5 %
Amusement and other revenues     422,039   59.6 %     381,381   58.5 %
Total revenues     708,181   100.0 %     651,378   100.0 %
                 
Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues)     75,688   26.5 %     70,018   25.9 %
Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues)     45,660   10.8 %     42,677   11.2 %
Total cost of products   121,348   17.1 %     112,695   17.3 %
Operating payroll and benefits     163,800   23.1 %     146,630   22.5 %
Other store operating expenses     210,621   29.8 %     188,165   28.9 %
General and administrative expenses     32,837   4.6 %     30,418   4.7 %
Depreciation and amortization expense     63,886   9.0 %     56,555   8.7 %
Pre-opening costs     11,725   1.7 %     12,381   1.9 %
Total operating costs     604,217   85.3 %     546,844   84.0 %
                 
Operating income      103,964   14.7 %     104,534   16.0 %
                 
Interest expense, net     8,661   1.2 %     6,085   0.9 %
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   95,303   13.5 %     98,449   15.1 %
Provision for income taxes      20,504   2.9 %     22,520   3.4 %
Net income  $ 74,799   10.6 %   $ 75,929   11.7 %
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic   $ 2.07       $ 1.92    
Diluted   $ 2.03       $ 1.88    
Weighted average shares used in per share calculations:                
Basic shares     36,117,815         39,525,263    
Diluted shares     36,803,001         40,444,201    
                 
                 
Other information:                
Company-owned and operated stores open at end of period   130         117    
 
                 
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:
                 
    26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
    August 4, 2019   August 5, 2018
                 
Net income  $ 74,799   10.6 %   $ 75,929   11.7 %
Add back: Interest expense, net   8,661         6,085    
Provision for income taxes     20,504         22,520    
Depreciation and amortization expense     63,886         56,555    
EBITDA   167,850   23.7 %     161,089   24.7 %
Add back: Loss on asset disposal   826         693    
Share-based compensation     3,732         4,014    
Pre-opening costs     11,725         12,381    
Other costs     33         121    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 184,166   26.0 %   $ 178,298   27.4 %
                 
                 
                 
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown:
                 
    26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
    August 4, 2019   August 5, 2018
                 
Operating income $ 103,964   14.7 %   $ 104,534   16.0 %
Add back: General and administrative expenses   32,837         30,418    
Depreciation and amortization expense     63,886         56,555    
Pre-opening costs      11,725         12,381    
Store operating income before depreciation and amortization $ 212,412   30.0 %   $ 203,888   31.3 %
                 

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Arvind Bhatia, CFA
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
214.904.2202
arvind.bhatia@daveandbusters.com

