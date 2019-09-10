'License to Work': Sept. 18 Savannah Event Targets Occupational Licensing Reforms for Georgia

Savannah tour guides sued the city over licensing requirements. In May, a federal judge declared the city's requirement unconstitutional.

Georgia Public Policy Foundation hosts Gov. Brian Kemp's Georgians First Commission as task force shares challenges, proposed reforms for the state

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Did you know? In Georgia, nearly a half-million individuals must obtain a license from the state to be allowed to work. They must navigate 178 license types, 41 licensing boards and a code consisting of 768 different provisions, according to the Georgians First Commission.Join the Georgia Public Policy Foundation with the Georgians First Commission at “License to Work,” a noon Policy Briefing Luncheon with the Georgians First Task Force on Occupational Licensing / Permitting Reform at The Savannah Golf Club on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.The Task Force will present its findings on occupational licensing challenges and recommendations for reform in Georgia. The Georgians First Commission, created by Gov. Brian Kemp and headed by Scott Hilton, is working to help secure Georgia’s designation as the best state in the nation for small businesses. Ten initial task force committees focus on specific issues important to small business and will deliver “impactful recommendations” back to the full Commission and Governor.This event is open to the public. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. The cost is $35 and includes luncheon; parking is free. The deadline to register is Monday, September 16. Register at Eventbrite or send your check for $35 per attendee (memo: “Georgians First Event”) to Georgia Public Policy Foundation, 3200 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Suite 214, Atlanta, GA 30339.WHY SAVANNAH?Because Georgia’s oldest city is the site of one of the state’s newest occupational-licensing victories: In May 2019, a federal judge in Savannah ruled it unconstitutional for the city to require tour guides to obtain a special license. The Institute for Justice had filed suit back in 2014, arguing that the city’s licensing law violated the basic right of tour guides to talk for a living. Tour guides who wanted this storytelling license had to pass a 100-question multiple choice exam on Savannah history – even if they had no interest in discussing history on their tours.(In 2015, in an effort to end the lawsuit, the city repealed the licensing requirement, but the plaintiffs had pressed forward in search of a constitutional ruling.)Questions? Email info@georgiapolicy.org or call Benita Dodd at 404-256-4050. Media who wish to attend must contact Benita.What: “License to Work,” a Policy Briefing LuncheonWho: Georgians First Occupational Licensing Reform Task ForceWhen: Noon, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 (Registration, networking begin at 11:30 a.m.)Where: The Savannah Golf Club, 1661 E President St, Savannah, GA 31414Attire: Business, business casualAbout the Georgia Public Policy Foundation: Established in 1991, the Foundation is an independent, nonprofit think tank that proposes practical, market-oriented approaches to public policy to improve the lives of Georgians. The Foundation is ranked a “top-rated nonprofit” by Great NonProfits and is on the list of “Best Independent Think Tanks” in the Global Go-To Think Tank Index compiled at the University of Pennsylvania. Regular events include Leadership Breakfasts and Policy Briefing Luncheons and the annual Georgia Legislative Policy Forum. Weekly publications are the Friday Facts and Friday Idea commentaries.Sign up to join the Foundation's media list



