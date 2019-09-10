Jonathan Scott Goldman Rejoins Blank Rome from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Jonathan Scott Goldman has rejoined the Firm as a Partner in the Commercial Litigation group in the Philadelphia office. A former partner and 10-year veteran of the Firm, Jonathan will draw on his recent experience as Executive Deputy Attorney General at the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General—where he served as a top executive officer to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and ran the Civil Law Division—to counsel clients on key regulatory shifts and represent their interests in investigations and state and federal lawsuits. To provide clients with this skilled representation, Jonathan will lead the creation of a new State Attorneys General team at Blank Rome.

“After more than two-and-a-half years serving the Commonwealth, the decision to rejoin Blank Rome felt right,” said Goldman. “I was honored to work so closely with Attorney General Shapiro and our team to apply the skills and sensibilities that I acquired in the private sector to improve Pennsylvania’s Office of Attorney General at such an important and impactful time in our state and national legal discourse. And I am so appreciative to have had the opportunity to have worked with so many of the dedicated attorneys and investigators at the Office of Attorney General and throughout state government and the country, and to have learned from them.”

“It is wonderful to have Jonathan back with us at Blank Rome,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “In his role under Attorney General Shapiro, Jonathan developed a unique understanding of the nuances of investigations and legal cases brought by state attorneys general—both in Pennsylvania and beyond. Additionally, the relationships he developed with attorneys general across the country and their top deputies, chiefs, and other staff will prove critical to resolving complex state and federal lawsuits facing our clients. With such a wealth of experience and knowledge in this area, we are thrilled that Jonathan will lead the formation of our State Attorneys General team.”

“The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is operating at an incredibly high level, and I felt now was the right time to apply those skills, relationships, and lessons learned for the benefit of our clients at Blank Rome,” Goldman continued. “Private practice is my first love, and Blank Rome’s team of experienced litigators and industry and subject-matter professionals have what is required to provide exceptional counsel to clients engaged in high-level, government-related investigations and lawsuits nationwide. Leading the launch of the State Attorneys General team is truly an honor.”

Throughout his career, Jonathan has negotiated complex settlements and taken cases through full jury trial and appeal. He brings a unique experience to the Firm and its clients, having worked directly with Attorney General Shapiro and others on many of the state’s most high-profile cases—and with his counterparts in attorney general offices across the country on multistate litigation and other key issues of national importance. Jonathan maintains extensive relationships with attorneys general and their staffs throughout the United States. Among his work with the Office of Attorney General, Jonathan was active on matters of state and national importance, including the proposed travel ban, contraceptive care mandate, 3D-printable guns, gerrymandering, and amicus curiae briefs drafted and filed in many cases nationwide. Leveraging that experience and building upon his more than 10 years in private practice, Jonathan will counsel businesses, municipalities, and individuals in general disputes and complex litigation matters in federal and state courts, as well as in administrative proceedings, across the country.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan back to Blank Rome and have him at the helm as we launch our State Attorneys General team,” said Jayme L. Butcher, Co-Chair of the Firm’s Commercial Litigation group. “Jonathan was the only executive in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to have come from the private sector, and he is the only one who will return to the private sector, which is a unique benefit for our clients. It goes without saying that companies across the country are being held to incredible compliance standards, particularly at the state level. Jonathan will help our clients get ahead of the regulatory issues they’re concerned with, and, when necessary, make contact in a meaningful way with state attorneys general.”

In addition to his attorney general experience, Jonathan also maintains an active tax practice focused on state and local tax considerations for clients. At the Office of Attorney General, Jonathan worked closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and was substantively involved in tax matters, directing the chiefs of the Office of Attorney General’s tax and appellate litigation sections in their representation of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in tax litigation before the Commonwealth Court and Pennsylvania Supreme Court. His experience in public service has provided additional insights into Pennsylvania’s Department of Revenue and the Commonwealth’s litigation of tax matters.

Jonathan also looks forward to continuing his commitment to serving the community through Blank Rome’s strong pro bono program.

Jonathan earned his J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law where he focused on trial advocacy, his M.F.A. from Tufts University in Visual Arts, and his A.B. from Princeton University in the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.

