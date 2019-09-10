Rare, vintage comic books featuring Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men, many others will be in Bruneau & Co.'s Sept. 21st auction

Copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Fantasy #15 (Aug. 1962), graded CBCS 1.8, featuring the first appearance and origin of Spider-Man as well as other primary characters (est. $7,000-$10,000). Copy of Marvel Comics X-Men #1 (Sept. 1963), graded CBCS 3.0, featuring the first appearance and origin of the X-Men, including Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast and others (est. $3,000-$4,000). Copy of Batman #37 (DC Comics, Oct.-Nov. 1946), graded CBCS 8.0, featuring the Joker on the cover and the first appearance of the Jokermobile. in a CBCS case (est. $3,000-$5,000). Copy of Marvel Comics Daredevil #1 (April 1964), featuring the origin and first appearance of Daredevil and the first appearance of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson (est. $3,000-$4,000). Original, limited-edition lithograph of the iconic Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus trading card artwork, signed and numbered “75/100” by illustrator Christopher Rush (est.$3,000-$5,000).

The massive Comic & Toy Auction will be held online and in the gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, Rhode Island, starting at 12 noon Eastern.

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rare, vintage comic books featuring Spider-Man Batman , the X-Men , Sub-Mariner, Daredevil and many others will be in a massive Comic & Toy Auction scheduled for Saturday, September 21st, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and in the gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, starting at 12 noon Eastern. The auction is being held in partnership with Altered Realty Entertainment and Travis Landry, Bruneau & Co.’s Director of Pop Culture.In all, more than 350 graded and fine quality comic books and toys will come up for bid. Online bidding will be offered by the platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com and bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, or by downloading the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. A live, pre-sale auction, with no internet bidding, will begin at 10 am Eastern.“Comic and toy auctions bring a nice variety to the work day at Bruneau & Co.,” said company president Kevin Bruneau. “All preview week the gallery is bright and colorful, with everyone’s childhood favorites up on the wall. This sale is sure to bring collectors out of the woodwork.”Travis Landry added, “When it comes to auction time there is no better than the comic and toy sale for me. Especially with the fact we have an Amazing Fantasy #15. That book is just special regardless of condition because of how important historically it is. Also, I’m sure the Batman #37 should perform well due to its rarity.”The copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Fantasy #15 (Aug. 1962) is one of the auction’s expected top lots, with an estimate of $7,000-$10,000. The comic book, graded CBCS 1.8, features the first appearance and origin of Spider-Man as well as the first appearances of Aunt May, Uncle Ben, Flash Thompson and Liz Allen. It’s contained in a 13 inch by 8 ¼ inch plastic CBCS case.The copy of Batman #37 (DC Comics, Oct.-Nov. 1946), graded CBCS 8.0, is expected to rise to $3,000-$5,000. It features the Joker on the cover and the first appearance of the Jokermobile. The book is a blend of white and off-white pages and is also nicely displayed in a CBCS case.An original, limited-edition lithograph of the iconic Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus trading card artwork, a Holy Grail of MTG collecting and a pinnacle of the Power Nine, signed and numbered “75/100” by illustrator Christopher Rush (Calif./N.Y., 1965-2016), should command $3,000-$5,000. The 8 ½ inch by 11 inch litho comes with an original certificate of authenticity.A copy of Marvel Comics X-Men #1 (Sept. 1963), graded CBCS 3.0, is expected to hit $3,000-$4,000. The book features the first appearance and origin of the X-Men, including Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Angel, Professor X and Magneto. It comes in a 13 inch by 8 ¾ inch case.A copy of Marvel Comics Daredevil #1 (April 1964), featuring the origin and first appearance of Daredevil and the first appearance of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, has an estimate of $3,000-$4,000. The book, graded CGC 7.0, with off-white and white pages, is housed in a CGC case.A copy of Marvel Comics Sub-Mariner #1 (May 1968), retelling the origin of the Sub-Mariner, graded CBCS 9.4 with exceptional white pages and in a CBCS case, should bring $1,500-$2,000.Two Marvel Comics, both from the mid-1970s, have estimates of $1,400-$1,800. The first is a copy of Amazing Spider-Man #129 (Feb. 1974), which features the first appearance of both the Punisher and the Jackal, graded CBCS 9.0, with white pages. The second is a copy of Giant Size X-Men #1 (Summer 1975), featuring the first appearance of the new X-Men, Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler and Thunderbird, plus the second full appearance of Wolverine, graded CGC 7.0.Previews will be held Thursday and Friday, September 19th and 20th, from 9 am-5 pm Eastern.After the September 21st auction, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers has an exciting slate of auctions lined up for early fall. They include the following:• Sept. 28-29 – Video Game Auction (at Retro World Expo in Hartford, Conn.)• Oct. 5 – Estates Fine Art & Antiques (10 am pre-auction; 12 noon catalog auction)The date for the next Comic & Toy Auction has also already been set, for Saturday, December 14th. Bruneau & Co. is currently accepting quality consignments for that and all future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a good time to clean out your attic.“We’re definitely making an impact on the collecting community,” Mr. Landry remarked. “With the influx of collections consigned, we now plan to have quarterly auctions through 2020. Our affiliation with Altered Reality Entertainment has enabled us to promote our auctions at Comic Cons from Providence to Colorado – an asset when building a collector-based buying crowd.”To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980.To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the September 21st Comic & Toy Auction, visit www.bruneauandco.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #



