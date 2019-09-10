Harlem Barons Score Through Sponsorship by Neal Kwatra and Metropolitan Public Strategies

Metropolitan Public Strategies

This year, the Harlem Barons received a boost from their new team sponsor, Metropolitan Public Strategies

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As CEO of Metropolitan Public Strategies (MPS), Mr. Neal Kwatra understands that growth and play are synonymous. MPS has sponsored the Harlem Barons, and through this program, they will receive more than just uniforms and tournament fees. No sponsorship program is complete without logistical details like umpires and lodging, and the program also puts kids through an educational program worthy of stars--because that’s precisely what they are.

During the REAL Kids program, The Barons spend almost as much time in the classroom as the field. Summer is a full-time commitment, spent on developing reading comprehension and not just playing ball. Learning is fun, so the program enjoys a 90% attendance rate.

The REAL Kids Summer Program teaches Harlem players how to accept losses as growth opportunities. Baseball is as team-centered as life, so they’re also learning about ecosystems of a different kind. Habitats and biology both make an appearance in summer classrooms.

The program meets the literacy crisis head-on. The Dream Team will get better at base running, but they’ll also prepare for competent adulthood. Social development, mentorship, and feelings are packed into a comprehensive emotional literacy program. It’s easier to engage in learning with fun activities tied in.

Dream is one the finest community-based programs in East Harlem. We had heard so much about their work and wanted to find a way to support their innovative programming!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.