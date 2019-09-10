34th Annual Architecture in Perspective Conference Announces 2019 Speaker Lineup

AIP 34 Brings in Gaming, Film and VR/AR Voices to Highlight Full Range of Environmental Design; Runs October 3-5

This October, the American Society of Architectural Illustrators (ASAI) will host the 34th annual Architecture in Perspective (AIP) conference. For 2019, ASAI President and Kilograph CEO Keely Colcleugh today announces an expanded scope for the event – including gaming, cinema, and augmented and virtual reality – as well as a pledge to showcase the equal representation of women's voices.

This year’s event, “AIP Goes to Hollywood,” will be held in Hollywood for the first time. The conference runs from October 3-5 at the Kimpton Everly Hotel, with special events to be held in satellite venues including the Gnomon School of Visual Effects, Games & Animation and Woodbury University’s WUHO Gallery. Now in its 34th year, the annual conference brings together students, professionals and architectural enthusiasts from around the globe to celebrate and promote the field of architectural illustration.

“We are thrilled to help bring the worlds of entertainment design and architectural illustration together at this year’s AIP conference,” says Colcleugh. “As architectural design increasingly becomes the domain of ‘anything is possible,’ these two worlds have collided and the field has exploded with so many diverse new voices.”

Conference activities will include a variety of networking and learning opportunities including:

Hugh Ferriss Memorial Prize – Architectural illustration's highest honor will be presented during a special ceremony, along with other awards from 2019's AIP competition.





Urban Sketch & Photography Tour – Bring your paints, sketchbook or camera for some plein air painting and urban sketching. Led by Patti Poundstone, attendees will have the opportunity to explore and sketch historic locations around Los Angeles. The tour will engage artists on a route from the Kimpton Everly Hotel to Hollywood Pantages Theater Metro Station (Red Line) and Union Station.





Architecture & Imagined Environments Panel – Emphasizing the importance of institutions like Gnomon in the development of visual narratives around future cities, panelists will discuss creating compelling imagery of architecture and atmosphere in a variety of applications and exploring human relationships with the experience of places.





– Emphasizing the importance of institutions like Gnomon in the development of visual narratives around future cities, panelists will discuss creating compelling imagery of architecture and atmosphere in a variety of applications and exploring human relationships with the experience of places. AIP 34 Exhibition Opening – Award-winning artwork from the Architecture in Perspective 34 Competition will be on display at the WUHO Gallery, located on the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame.

The diverse lineup of speakers at this year’s conference will feature practitioners from varied fields including architecture, photography, augmented and virtual reality, Hollywood visual effects and more. Confirmed speakers include:

Eric de Broche des Combes , Founder of Luxigon

, Founder of Luxigon Mike Golden , Founder of 3Marks and Head of 3D for Kitbash3d

, Founder of 3Marks and Head of 3D for Kitbash3d Joy Lea , CG Art Director at ARwall

, CG Art Director at ARwall Chris Nichols , Director of Chaos Group Labs and host of the CG Garage podcast

, Director of Chaos Group Labs and host of the CG Garage podcast Melissa Weese , Architect at TLCD Architecture

, Architect at TLCD Architecture Tran Ma , VFX artist on the Transformers franchise and Godzilla: King of Monsters

, VFX artist on the franchise and Austin Irving , Visual artist who works with large format analog photography

, Visual artist who works with large format analog photography Nick Hiatt , Star Wars: The Force Awaken s concept artist and matte painter

, s concept artist and matte painter Barbara Ratner, President Emeritus of the ASAI

For more information, visit the Architecture in Perspective website.

Pricing & Availability

Tickets for AIP 34 are available now and can be purchased on the ASAI website. Full conference tickets can be purchased for Members, Non-Members or Students. For those who cannot attend the full event, one-day passes and networking passes are also available.

About ASAI

The American Society of Architectural Illustrators is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of the art, science and profession of architectural illustration. Through communication, education and advocacy, the Society strives to refine and emphasize the role of illustration in the practice and appreciation of architecture

