Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa to Join Crystal Endeavor 2020 Sailing

Hosted omakase dinners, cookbook signing, cooking demo, sake tasting and more in store with the world-famous chef aboard Crystal Expedition Cruises

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guests aboard Crystal Endeavor’s “Indonesian Immersive & Great Barrier Reef” remote expedition, departing October 15, 2020, will explore the great southern islands of Australia, the Great Barrier Reef and Indonesia’s tropics. They will also enjoy some of the world’s most celebrated cuisine, created and prepared by Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the culinary star behind Crystal’s Umi Uma & Sushi Bar. Chef Nobu – whose only sea-going restaurants have been featured aboard Crystal ships since 2003 – will join the 16-day voyage to host an array of special events and dining experiences.

On the menu for Crystal Endeavor guests will be three limited-availability omakase, or chef’s choice, dinners. Two hosted in Umi Uma for 30 guests each, will feature a menu of Nobu’s specialties selected and prepared by him and his chefs and include a signed cookbook by the acclaimed chef. Another, extravagant Omakase Sushi Bar & Ultimate Vintage Connoisseur Wine Dinner limited to just nine guests in the expedition yacht’s Vintage Room, will offer a multicourse feast, each dish paired with specially selected sake and wines. The dinner will be hosted by Nobu, Sake Master Hazu and Crystal’s own head sommelier.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Nobu back as he sails for the first time aboard Crystal Endeavor,” said Toni Neumeister, Crystal’s senior vice president of hotel operations. “A highlight of every Crystal Ocean voyage, and now expedition voyages, is the phenomenal cuisine served in Umi Uma on board, and it’s an even greater pleasure to have the master himself join our guests for these special occasions. Not only famous for his innovative approach to classic dishes, Nobu is known for his warm and engaging character, which makes every guest feel at home even as they learn and dine alongside a master.”

In addition to the extraordinary dining experiences, guests will have a number of opportunities to mingle with Nobu. The chef will conduct a cooking demo and host a cookbook signing and photo session during the cruise, while Sake Master Hazu complements the programming with a sake tasting. Guests can also learn a unique style of floral design that incorporates western and Japanese design concepts with Nicolai Bergmann, one of today’s most renowned floral artists.

The hosted omakase dinners in Umi Uma will be offered for $200 per guest, while the omakase Ultimate Vintage Room experience will be offered for $1,000 per guest. All other programming and events are inclusive.

Nobu’s signature Japanese-Peruvian fusion fare is served as part of the all-inclusive Crystal Experience aboard Crystal Symphony, Crystal Serenity and will debut aboard Crystal Endeavor when the German-built expedition yacht launches in August 2020. All Umi Uma & Sushi Bar chefs are personally trained by Nobu himself in his restaurants around the world, and the master chef frequently sails on Crystal voyages for special events and ongoing refinement of cooking techniques.

