Cisco Awards Carousel Industries the Highest Certification Level in its Customer Experience Program Further Cementing Company’s Customer Success Obsessed Initiative

Certification Provides Validation of Customer Success Program that Helps Customers More Quickly Drive Adoption, Achieve Business Goals

/EIN News/ -- EXETER, R.I., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries , a leading national IT, managed services, and cloud provider with an unwavering focus on ensuring customer success , today announced it has received the highest Customer Experience Certification from Cisco. The achievement of the Advanced Level Specialization Certification in Cisco’s Customer Experience Specialization Program is testament to Carousel’s ability to best support customers throughout the lifecycle, while also helping customers accelerate innovation, reduce risk, and more quickly achieve their desired goals.



Carousel is one of only a small number of Cisco partners nationwide to receive Customer Experience Certification, with even fewer achieving the Advanced Specialization Level Certification. The certification is granted based on customer value-driven results validated by Cisco and a third-party tester, LIFTinnovate. The certification spans across multiple Cisco architectures including collaboration, data center, networking, and security. This specialization validates Carousel’s customer success excellence around Cisco products and services, while demonstrating its proven Customer Success methodology for delivering business value across all phases of the customer lifecycle.

“Carousel and Cisco share a common vision and execution strategy for delivering the highest levels of customer service, support, and most importantly, success,” said James Suller, VP, Customer Success, Carousel. “We are honored to be part of an elite group of Cisco partners to receive this certification; it is another pivotal proof point of Carousel’s commitment to helping customers derive significant value from their technology investments. We look forward to further aligning with Cisco and our customers to ensure long-term engagement by applying our proven methodology for success throughout the customer lifecycle.”

Cisco Advanced Specialization Partners work with new and existing technologies to align components of these architectures with their customers’ strategic goals, helping transform business processes, increase organizational efficiency and accelerate the time to market. The Advanced Level Certification represents Cisco’s highest degree of Customer Experience certification designed to acknowledge partners with robust Customer Success programs that have proven results in maximizing value for their customers.

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.

Contact: Kelly Santos Director, Content & Communications 401-562-1657 ksantos@carouselindustries.com



