CONtv Partners with the Saturn Awards to Stream the 45™ Annual Celebration of Horror, Sci-Fi, & Fantasy Live For The First Time Ever

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that CONtv, the Company’s popular fanspace-focused network, is among the live streaming partners of the Saturn Awards. For its first time ever, CONtv will present a special live broadcast of the 45™ Annual Saturn Awards on Friday, September 13 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT, featuring pre-show programming and interactive red carpet coverage, as well as table cams, commentary, and an exclusive Q&A segment. The event will be streamed on CONtv’s live linear channel as well as its direct-to-consumer service. The live linear channel is available on Pluto TV, STIRR, XUMO, Twitch and Samsung, while the CONtv service is available at www.contv.com and on iOS, Android, Roku and many Vizio televisions. This marks the first time that the Saturn Awards have been broadcast live since 1978.



Filmed live at the landmark Avalon Theater in Hollywood, the 45™ Annual Saturn Awards is a star-studded celebration of the best in horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, honoring the films, series, stars, and creators whose work has left an enduring mark on entertainment. Hosted by actress and comedian Aisha Tyler, the evening puts the spotlight on 25 awards—including three Lifetime Achievement Awards—spanning across the horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genres. Notable nominees include Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, “Game Of Thrones,” “The Walking Dead,” and “The Haunting Of Hill House,” with special appearances by beloved genre icons such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Visionary Award recipient Jon Favreau, Stan Lee World Builder inaugural recipient Kevin Feige, George Takei, Jennifer Tilly, “Supergirl” stars Melissa Benoist and Jon Cryer, Henry Thomas, Doug Jones, “Stranger Things” creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, Lea Thompson, Katee Sackhoff, and Vincent D’Onofrio, among many others.

CONtv is a premier digital entertainment network that includes horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genre programming in its schedule. The channel presents viewers with unprecedented access to live programming and a growing roster of genre-focused films; retro television series; and a greatly expanded catalog of highly-lauded anime titles. CONtv highlights include Highlander, Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes, MXC, Sealab 2021, Destroy All Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Deltora Quest, as well as curated blocks such as “MXC Mondays,” “Saturday Morning Cartoons,” and “Flashback Fridays,” among others. In addition, CONtv is one of the largest digital comics destinations, with nearly 10,000 issues, including graphic novels such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Boys, Transformers, Star Trek, Judge Dredd, Bloodshot, Bob’s Burgers and Vampirella.

"Cinedigm is proud to announce this key partnership between CONtv and the Saturn Awards, as we stream the world-famous ceremony live for the first time ever," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “The Saturn Awards are an unabashed celebration of all things horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, putting the spotlight on some of the most iconic properties and best-loved characters that the industry has to offer—making it the perfect complement to CONtv’s lineup of classic cult films and series carefully curated for genre aficionados. This broadcast gives viewers the best seat in the house to one of entertainment’s most epic evenings.”

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

Since 1973, the Saturn Awards honor the very best in science-fiction, fantasy and horror entertainment and is the official award presentation of the non-profit Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films. The Academy was founded in 1972 by noted film historian Dr. Donald A. Reed to recognize films often overlooked by mainstream awards. Recent past winners include Black Panther, The Shape of Water, Get Out, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Danai Gurira, Ryan Coogler, The Walking Dead, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tom Holland and Chloe Grace Moretz, among many others.

The Saturn Awards is produced by veteran television producer Justin W. Hochberg, CEO of Saturn Media, Inc. a live event, digital media and social commerce company launched in conjunction with its partnership with the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror headed by President Robert Holguin. The newly created Saturn Awards Advisory Board includes prominent creatives in entertainment such as Roberto Orci (Star Trek, Transformers 1-3), Christina Steinberg (producer of the Oscar winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), filmmaker Dean Devlin (Independence Day), producer Roy Lee (It, Bates Motel), director Robert Rodriquez (Alita: Battle Angel, Cannes winner Sin City), director/producer Kirk DeMicco (The Croods, Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Vivo) and Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). These new partnerships will expand the Saturn Awards brand to create a home for fandom year-round, with new content currently in development and capitalizing on decades of never-before-seen exclusive archival awards show footage with fandom’s legendary icons over its 45-year history.

