W.S. Badger honored for 5th year as a ‘Best for the World’ B Corp

/EIN News/ -- Gilsum, New Hampshire, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.S. Badger Co., a Certified B Corporation and the maker of people and planet-friendly body care products, today announced being named as Best for the World Overall and Best for the Environment in recognition of its positive impact on the environment, workforce, local communities, suppliers, customers, and corporate governance. This award places Badger in the top 10% of 3,000 Certified B Corps in over 150 industries and 64 countries, including Patagonia, Beautycounter, Dr. Bronner’s, TOMS, Seventh Generation, and Greyston Bakery.

“The B Corp community is leading the way in creating a new sector of the economy where business truly is a force for good,” said Rebecca Hamilton, Co-CEO at Badger. “The 3,000 Certified B Corporations recognized by B Lab represent the highest caliber of businesses balancing purpose and profit. It’s an honor to be among the top 10% recognized as Best for The World and gratifying to take part in the recent New York Times full-page ad encouraging CEOs of the Business Roundtable to work with B Corps to make real change happen.”

B Lab is a global non-profit that certifies and supports B Corporations and administers Best For The World recognition to for-profit companies unified by one common goal: redefining success in business.

“We’re incredibly proud of this year’s Best For The World honorees,” says Anthea Kelsick, Chief Marketing Officer of B Lab. “These inspiring companies represent the kinds of business models and impact-driven business strategies that are building a new economy—one that is inclusive, regenerative, and delivers value to all stakeholders, not just shareholders. To that end, B Corps like Badger are redefining capitalism and showing that it actually can work for everyone.”

B Corps meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corp Certification doesn’t just evaluate a product or service; it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it—like Badger. To achieve the B Corp Certification, a company must achieve a score of at least 80 points on the assessment. Badger’s overall B Impact score is currently 141.2. 2019 Best For The World honorees are determined based on the verified B Impact Assessments of Certified B Corporations. The full lists are available on https://bcorporation.net/.

About Badger

Badger is a family-run and family-friendly company that has been making healthy products for people and the planet since 1995. It was twenty-three years ago that company founder Bill Whyte, a carpenter at the time, created a single, simple balm. Today, Rebecca Hamilton and Emily Schwerin-Whyte, second-generation family owners and sister CEOs, are at the helm of a global business with over one hundred natural and certified organic personal care products—from award-winning reef-friendly mineral sunscreens to lip and body balms, hair oils, and bug repellents. Badger’s unique company philosophy, pioneering family-friendly benefits, and B Corp community engagement has earned it numerous awards and recognition, including New Hampshire’s Business of the Year 2019, and landing a spot on Forbes’ Small Giants list.

Badger became a Certified B Corporation in 2011, and in 2015 was one of New Hampshire’s first businesses to register legally as a Benefit Corporation, a for-profit status that incorporates the pursuit of positive environmental and social impact in addition to profit. For more information, visit Badger at badgerbalm.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About B Lab

B Lab is a non-profit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab’s initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab’s vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all. To date, there are 3,000 Certified B Corps in over 150 industries and 64 countries, and over 50,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. For more information, visit https://bcorporation.net/

