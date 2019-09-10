IoT and AI will Drive Further WLAN Growth; 802.11ax WLAN Infrastructure Market Shows 5% Y/Y Growth Following a Period of Acquisitions, According to 650 Group

/EIN News/ -- PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group reveals 5% Y/Y revenue growth in the Enterprise plus Outdoor Wireless LAN market with a strong rebound in China, reversing a -4% decline into a 10% gain Y/Y.

Emerging 802.11ax technology has shaped the future of the industry as vendors respond to new market requirements. The WLAN infrastructure industry has undergone significant change and restructuring. Juniper Networks acquired Mist Systems, Arista Networks bought Mojo Networks and Extreme Networks acquired Aerohive. 802.11ax. Each of these transactions result in bringing suites of products and capabilities that are necessary as we evolve to faster Wi-Fi speeds.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Multi Gigabit Ethernet transitions have driven WLAN systems vendor consolidation,” said Chris DePuy, founding analyst for 650 Group. “Total WLAN infrastructure growth was robust in 2Q19, driven primarily by robust Consumer Broadband Customer Premises Equipment with WLAN (BB CPE w WLAN).

Beginning in the next 2-3 years, we expect the adoption of IoT devices, including those involving video surveillance, will become significant enough to drive additional spending on WLAN infrastructure to sustain growth in the later years of the forecast.”



By 2022, Enterprise-class plus Outdoor WLAN products are expected to grow to over 35% greater than 2017 levels. Vendors included in the quarterly market share report are Aerohive, Arris/Ruckus Wireless, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco, DELL, Extreme Networks, H3C, HPE Aruba, Huawei, Riverbed/Xirrus, Sundray, and Ubiquiti Networks.



About the Unified Access and Cloud-Services Market Forecast and Quarterly Reports

The Unified Access and Cloud-Services Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the combined market of Campus Ethernet Switches and Enterprise-class WLAN infrastructure devices, as for cloud-managed Wi-Fi and switch services and related product revenues. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com .



About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research.

