Indian Pet Care Market Analysis, Opportunites and Forecast During the Period, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Pet Care Market Size, Share & Analysis by Type (Dog Food, Cat Food, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare and Others) Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia's 3rd largest economy continues to register strong economic growth despite certain challenges. And, country's GDP is expected to grow over 6.2% in 2019 as well.



IMF forecast for the Indian economy for 2019 and beyond is much better owing to stable government and policy reforms, which will improve the business sentiments and benefit different industries including the country's pet care market.



According to the author's latest report, India Pet Care Market Size, Share & Analysis by Type (Dog Food, Cat Food, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare and Others) Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2025, India pet care market continues to record double-digit value growth on the back of pet humanization coupled with growing disposable income. Country's pet care industry, driven by strong Dog food sales advanced with a value CAGR of over 21% during 2013-18. Dog food category accounts for the highest value share while other pet products like pet toys, pet accessories, etc. also saw strong value CAGR growth of over 19% during the review period of 2013-18.



Pet ownership of dogs and other pets in India has increased substantially over the past decade owing to change in the urban lifestyle and rising number of nuclear families. This has helped pet care market considerably. High growth potential has attracted more investments and many pet startups like Dogspot, Heads Up for Tails, Nimble Wireless have come up over the years. Pet food manufacturers are offering more natural products that are gluten-free and GMO free with increased health benefits like dog food with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids for healthy skin, probiotics in dry formula to help maintain digestive health, glucosamine for healthy joints and strong bones, and vitamins and minerals for complete and balanced nutrition of dogs.



As far as the competitive landscape is concerned, Mars International continues to remain market leader followed by Royal Canin as both are well established as pet care companies, having a strong brand recognition and credibility among Indian pet parents. Mars, Royal Canin, and Indian Broiler Group, the top three players account for over 65% value market share. India Pet Care report elaborates the following aspects of the pet care market in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Analyst View



5. Global Pet Care Market Overview



6. India Pet Care Market Outlook

6.1. Pet Care in India

6.2. India Pet Care Market Size, by Value

6.3. India Pet Food Market Size, by Volume

6.4. India Pet Care Market Analysis

6.5. India Pet Care Market Share and Forecast

6.5.1. By Product Type

6.5.2. By Company, by Value

6.5.3. By Region, by Value

6.5.4. By Distribution Channel, by Value



7. India Dog Food Market Outlook

7.1. Market size and Forecast, by Value

7.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

7.3. Dog Food Brand Share

7.4. Pricing Analysis



8. India Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

8.1. Market size and Forecast By Value



9. India Pet Dietary Supplements Market Outlook

9.1. Market size and Forecast By Value



10. India Cat Food Market Outlook

10.1. Market size and Forecast By Value

10.2. Market size and Forecast, by Volume

10.3. Cat Food Market Share

10.4. Pricing Analysis



11. India Other Pet Products Market Outlook

11.1. Market size and Forecast By Value

11.2. Other Pet Food Market size and Forecast, by Volume



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. India Pet Care Trends, Opportunities & Developments



15. India Pet Care Import-Export Analysis



16. Pet Care Policy and Regulatory Landscape



17. India Economic Profile

17.1. India Economic Profile

17.2. Economic Analysis



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Mars International Pvt Ltd

18.2. Royal Canin India Pvt Ltd

18.3. Indian Broiler Group

18.4. Cuddle Up Diet Products Pvt Ltd

18.5. Scientific Remedies Pvt Ltd

18.6. Venky's India Ltd

18.7. Glenands Group

18.8. GOA Medicos Pvt. Ltd



19. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cl9n6

