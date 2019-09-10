Silica Market Update: A Bi-Annual Report on Precipitated Silica Including Forecasts for 2019-2023 as well as 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silica Market Update - A Bi-Annual Report on Precipitated Silica" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Overview:



The Silica Market Update is a bi-annual report on current conditions and future prospects for the global precipitated silica industry. The April 2019 issue includes 10 tables detailing silica demand by region, market, and application, current pricing by application and region (US, EU, China), nameplate production capacity by company and country, and recent and proposed capacity expansion projects. The report provides annual precipitated silica sales by company, including a sales breakdown by region and major application. The report includes a separate Excel spreadsheet providing extensive supplemental data, including capacity by company and plant going back to 2003.



Data Coverage:



The report provides demand for all years 2008 to 2018, and forecasts for all years from 2019 through 2023 as well as 2028. Market segments include tires, non-tire rubber, dentifrice, nutrition/health (food, ag feed, pharma, and cosmetics), and industrial (paper, battery separators, paints/coatings, other applications). Applications are reinforcing fillers, abrasives, thickeners, anticaking agents, carriers, extending fillers, battery separators, matting/flatting agents, anti-blocking agents, and defoamers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Summary Figures

3. Regional Update

4. Markets Update

5. Pricing Update

6. Capacity Developments

7. Industry Developments

8. Sales & Capacity by Company

9. Sources & Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Allied Silica Ltd. (India)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Glassven Yangzhong Silicas (China)

Grace Silica (Germany)

Iqesil S.A. (Spain)

Madhu Silica (India)

Oriental Silica Corp. (Taiwan)

PPG Industries (US)

PQ Corp. (UK)

Quechen Silicon Chemical (China)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Tosoh Corp. (Japan)

Wuxi Hengcheng Silicon (China)

Zhejiang Hengdian Group (China)

Zhuzhou Xinglong Chemical (China)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhvuz8

