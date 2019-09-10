Rubber Chemicals Market Update - Provides Global Production Capacity by Company for 6PPD/IPPD, TMQ, and Accelerators

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rubber Chemicals Market Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Rubber Chemicals Market Update is published annually and covers current conditions and future prospects for the global rubber chemicals industry. The report provides detailed coverage of antidegradants (6PPD/IPPD, TMQ, and other antioxidants), accelerators, and other chemicals (including tackifiers, adhesion promoters, reinforcing resins, retarders and antiscorch agents, homogenizing agents, peptizers, and blowing agents). The October 2017 issue is 39 pages with 18 tables covering demand by product, market, and region, production capacity for leading suppliers, recent and proposed capacity expansions, and pricing. The report also includes rubber chemical sales in US$ by company and major product segment. The PDF report includes a separate Excel spreadsheet that provides extensive additional data, including regional tables.



Data Coverage:



Annual demand data is provided for all years 2002 through 2016, with forecasts for all years from 2017 through 2021, plus 2026. Data are provided at the global and regional levels, as well as for the 20 largest national markets.



Capacity Data:



The report provides global production capacity by company for 6PPD/IPPD, TMQ, and accelerators, as well as details on recent and pending capacity projects in the industry, including both expansions and closures. Capacity data are provided for 2005-2017. Accelerator capacity is broken out by sulfenamides, thiazoles, and ultra/secondary.

