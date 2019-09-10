Global Spine Surgery Market Analysis, Trends and Opportunities, 2017-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spine Surgery - Global Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at a 7.9% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, with volume approaching 7.6 million by 2022, making spine surgery one of the most rapidly growing surgical procedure categories.



Spine surgery includes a wide range of open and minimally invasive procedures performed on the cervical, lumbar and thoracic spine employed primarily for the treatment of back pain. The primary types of spine surgery procedures are spinal decompressions, discectomies, fusions, disc replacements, deformity corrections, vertebroplasties, kyphoplasties and surgical excision procedures such as removal of spinal tumours. In 2017, the number of spine surgery procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 5.2 million, or less than one-fourth of the number of orthopaedic surgery procedures.



Questions answered in this report:

What are the trends and opportunities in the spine surgery market?

Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in spine surgery markets?

What are the spine surgery procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?

Which countries represent the largest spine surgery markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Procedure Volume Overview



3. Spine Surgery Procedures by Type



4. Appendix

