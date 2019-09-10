Global Urological Surgery Market Trends and Opportunities During the Forecast Period, 2017-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urological Surgery - Global Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at a 2.3% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, with volume exceeding 48.3 million by 2022. The rate of growth is significantly greater than the growth rate for the combined population of the 37 countries analyzed in this report of 0.7% per year.



Urological surgery includes a wide range of open and minimally invasive procedures performed on the urological organs for indications including kidney stones, benign prostatic hypertrophy, prostate cancer, kidney cancer and urinary obstruction. The primary types of urological surgery procedures are kidney stone removal procedures including extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), percutaneous nephrolithotripsy (PCNL), ureteroscopy, open kidney stone procedures, transurethral prostatectomy, other surgeries for treatment of benign prostatic hypertrophy, prostatectomy, nephrectomy, urological endoscopy procedures such as cystoscopy and cystectomy, and urethral catheterizations of the bladder. In 2017, the number of urological surgery procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 43.2 million.



Questions answered in this report:

What are the trends and opportunities in the urological surgery market?

Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in urological surgery markets?

What are the urological surgery procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?

Which countries represent the largest urological surgery markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Procedure Volume Overview



3. Urological Surgery Procedures by Type



4. Appendix

