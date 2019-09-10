A discussion forum on homegrown economic reforms opens today in Addis Ababa

A discussion forum on homegrown economic reforms opened at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) meeting hall this morning.

Development partners and the diplomatic community are in attendance of the forum opened by Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed.

In his opening remark, the Prime Minister recapped the key milestones achieved in shifting the economic landscape.

He added that the reform is aimed at transforming Ethiopia into the icon of Africa by 2030.

Towards this aim, the Prime Minister called upon development partners to continue strengthening their support, according to office of the Prime Minister.

State Minister of Finance, Eyob Tekalign said the homegrown economic reform will enhance job creation, inclusive growth poverty reduction and create a pathway for prosperity for all.

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Dr. Vera Songwe for her part called upon the Ethiopian Government to increase investment by 6 billion US dollars.



