Indian Breast Pump Market Analysis, Outlook and Opportunities Up Until 2025

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Breast Pump Market Opportunity, Price and Sales Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"India Breast Pump Market Opportunity, Price & Sales Outlook 2025" Report Highlights:

The Indian breast pump market is emerging as one of the rapidly growing markets in the field of mechanical medicinal devices. The busy lifestyle of modern working mothers creates a vital demand of special medical devices known as breast pumps. These devices are able to isolate and collect breast milk and preserve the nutritive value of the milk. It enables the mother to collect the milk while they are working and then breastfeeds the baby by using the stored milk in bottles. The breast pump is gaining popularity and emerge as one of the essential medical devices.



According to a recent survey done by the author, around 80% of the total working women are willing to use breast pumps during the lactating period due to work/job-related commitments. Women aged over thirty are more eager to use breast pumps. It is also observed that most Indian mothers use breast pumps because of the recommendation of Physician/gynecologist. The data obtained from the author's survey clearly shows that the major hindrance for the breast pump market is the cultural mindset of the Indian population.



Further, in some breast-related problems with Indian lactating mothers, this pump plays an essential role in order to overcome the medical/health-related issues. Breast pumps are also able to stimulate the breast and increases the release of milk. As this problem of hormonal imbalance, inverted nipple, and undeveloped breast are increasing continuously, it will boost the sale of breast pumps in upcoming years.



At present, various types of breast pumps are available in the Indian market such as manual breast pump, electric breast pumps, battery operated breast pumps, etc. The research work is continuously performing to reduce the size of breast pumps and make them portable. In the upcoming years, the lightweight breast pumps with adjustable suction power will available in the market, which will boost the demand for breast pumps and take it to another level.



The awareness about the breast pump is also increasing day by day is driven by seminars, conferences, and programs conducted by health and education institutes, which promote the breast pump and provide information to the peoples about the importance of the breast milk for the baby. All these awareness programs may generate demand for breast pumps among the working as well as nonworking women and will provide ample thrust to the Indian breast pumps market in the future.

