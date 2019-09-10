Sonal Mehta Joins WilmerHale in its Palo Alto Office

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, CA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WilmerHale is pleased to announce prominent litigator and trial lawyer Sonal N. Mehta has joined the firm as a partner in our Palo Alto office. For nearly two decades, Ms. Mehta has represented the world’s leading technology companies in high-stakes patent and technology disputes. Her successes cut across all aspects of trial and appellate practice.

Ms. Mehta will join WilmerHale’s Intellectual Property Litigation Practice from a San Francisco-based law firm. As lead counsel for some of the nation’s leading technology companies, including Facebook, Twitter, Electronic Arts and others, her litigation experience includes federal and state jury and bench trials, International Trade Commission investigations, international arbitrations, as well as appeals before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and California appellate courts.

“Sonal is a highly-respected and accomplished IP bar leader and litigator with whom a number of WilmerHale IP litigators have worked closely over the years,” said Susan Murley, co-managing partner of WilmerHale. “Her addition to the WilmerHale team reaffirms our commitment to provide our IP clients the best legal talent on the West Coast and beyond.”

“I’m thrilled to join WilmerHale’s impressive team of litigators and to continue working closely with many of the innovative clients I’ve counseled over the years,” said Ms. Mehta. “WilmerHale’s reputation, scale and emphasis on its lawyers working together to solve clients’ toughest problems make the firm a great platform for my practice at this stage of my career.”

Outside the courtroom, Ms. Mehta serves on the Board of Directors of the Federal Circuit Bar Association, the Board of Directors for the Northern District of California’s Practice Program, and on the Northern District of California’s Patent Local Rules Attorney Advisory Committee. Since 2011, she has been a lecturer in patent litigation at her alma mater UC Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall), and regularly serves as guest faculty for the Stanford Trial Advocacy Clinic and other courses at Boalt Hall.

Ms. Mehta has been recognized by numerous media outlets and associations, including Chambers USA, Law360, the Daily Journal, Managing IP, The Recorder, Benchmark Litigation, the Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal, and the San Francisco Business Times, for her leadership and successes in the legal and business communities.

Ms. Mehta earned a BA with honors from the University of California at Berkeley and a JD from the UC Berkeley School of Law, where she was editor-in-chief of the Berkeley Technology Law Journal. She clerked for Judge Paul Michel on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and was a partner in the Silicon Valley office of an Am Law 50 law firm.

