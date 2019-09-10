Harbor Life Settlements’ new infomercial alerts seniors not to cancel their policies or let them lapse.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seniors Have the Legal Right to Sell Their Life Insurance Policies for Cash Harbor Life Settlements ’ new infomercial alerts seniors not to cancel their policies or let them lapse. Seniors can sell their life insurance policies for tens of thousands, or in some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars.90% of Seniors Don’t Know they Can Sell Their Life Insurance Policies for CashRetirement is a time many people look forward to: it’s a period of life where seniors can enjoy the fruits of their many years of work. On a fixed income, it can become challenging to pay day-to-day expenses, plus face the additional strain of the cost of long-term care. At the same time, seniors may be faced with sharp increases in their life insurance premiums, further complicating their finances.Their life insurance policies, ironically, may be able to provide a solution to some seniors’ financial dilemmas. 90% of seniors don’t know that they have the legal right to sell their life insurance policies for cash. And, in some cases, this can be a great deal of cash; up to tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.Canceling or Letting Life Insurance Lapse Provides Nothing in ReturnHarbor Life Settlements has produced a new informercial, Helping America’s Seniors. In this program, seniors can learn why it’s not a good idea to try and escape high life insurance premiums by canceling the policy or letting it lapse. First, if seniors cancel their policies, they will receive nothing in return; no rebate, no cash back, nothing. And that’s after paying premiums for years. Second, their life insurance policies are assets that they own, so it makes sense to find out how much those assets are worth in cash. That’s where Harbor Life Settlements can help.Seniors Can Receive a Free Quote with a Competitive Cash Offer for Their Life Insurance PoliciesOne call to Harbor Life Settlements (800-694-0006) can help seniors get started with a free evaluation. Harbor Life streamlines the life settlement process so seniors have the best chance to receive a competitive cash offer for their insurance policies. Seniors who are at least 65 years old, and who own policies with at least a $100,000 death benefit, are encouraged to call. After a short process that takes only a few weeks (which could take months with other life settlement companies, or on one’s own), Harbor Life Settlements can help seniors find out what their policies are worth in cash.Even if seniors don’t wish to sell at the moment, they can still find out what their policies are worth. A time may come where some extra cash (which could be in the tens, or hundreds of thousands of dollars) could make all the difference to pay for long-term care, or anything else seniors wish to spend it on.Seniors can live better today with a lump sum cash payment they could potentially receive from selling their life insurance policies. A phone call to Harbor Life Settlements (800-694-0006) can help seniors receive a free, no obligation policy evaluation and cash sale quote.Jessi Groganjessi@harborlifesettlements.com(800) 694-0006+1 (800) 694-0006About Harbor Life SettlementsHarbor Life Settlements has over 30 years of experience in the industry, gaining them a reputation as a trusted source for those looking to sell their insurance policy for cash. Their qualified agents understand the complexities of the industry and are ready to consult with policyholders about any questions they may have. Visit their website for a free estimate or to learn more about the various services they provide, including life insurance policy valuations, viatical settlements, and life settlements.



