Rockland County Indie Record Label MVB Records Signs New Female R&B / Pop Artist

Original MVB RECORDS trademark

NANUET, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The popular New York state indie record label ( MVB RECORDS ) has been around since 2006 and it has jump started the careers of numerous up-and-coming independent artists; including the popular female Hip Hop artist La'Vega . MVB RECORDS' music catalog spans the genres of Gospel, Rock, Pop, Folk, Latin, Hip Hop, Electronic, and Reggae, and while that list is expansive the record label has never worked with a female Pop / R&B artist. The label owner Abdel "Sosa" Russell has long said that his dream is to work with a female Pop singer, and as of August 2019 that dream has become a reality.The only information about this new female artist that has been released is that she is a Latina with great vocals, and also that she records and mixes her own music. Sosa said that he has never worked with an artist who understood how to record their own music and also one who had an understanding of the mixing process. He said that the combination of her great vocals plus her knowledge of the music production process is amazing.MVB RECORDS has not yet released any images or the name of their new R&B / Pop artist, but it is rumored that the artist has a photo shoot scheduled soon. The only details about their new artist that has been confirmed is that her first single has already been recorded. MVB RECORDS has also made headlines recently because the label decided to go back to using their original 2005 trademark and logo. No specific details on why the change was made has been given, but the old school MVB RECORDS logo is a staple in the independent music industry.For more information on MVB RECORDS you can visit their website at www.mvbrecords.com



