RAF Senior Leader, Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew to present at the Defence Safety Conference in London in 3 weeks

Defence Safety Conference

SMi Report: Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew, Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force High Wycombe, scheduled to speak at the 2019 Defence Safety conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of The Defence Safety Conference 2019 taking place on 7th- 8th October in London, SMi is proud to announce a new speaker: Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew, Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force High Wycombe.Air Marshal Mayhew will be speaking about ‘Safety within the RAF; now and in the future’ which will cover:• How the RAF is maturing, communicating and empowering to go better, faster and with greater rigour.• Developing a Force that is risk and hazard aware, using processes to develop and enhance our outputs and not hold us back.• Continuously improving, with an effective learning culture.The conference is also supported by the Defence Safety Authority, UK MoD and will bring together various senior safety practitioners from across the globe, to discuss how to save lives and protect capability.With only 3 weeks to go for the event , registrations can be made online at www.defencesafety.com/ein6 A snapshot of presentations from other branches of the UK Military includes:• Air Marshal Sue Gray, Director General, Defence Safety Authority, UK MoD• Sir Simon Bollom, Chief Executive, DE&S, UK MoD• Lieutenant General Christopher Tickell CBE, Deputy Chief of General Staff, British Army• Air Vice Marshal Steve Shell, Director, Military Aviation Authority, UK MoD• Rear Admiral William Warrender, Flag Officer Sea Training, Royal Navy• Commodore Stuart Henderson, Navy Safety Centre Director, Royal Navy• Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S, UK MoDDefence Safety 2019 will review the safe delivery of defence capabilities, identify best practice and inform the views of those who procure, provide and operate Defence equipment and services.Military Personnel and Government Employees will be granted free admission to the conference. However, in order to attend, pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval by SMi.The full event details, speaker line-up and the two-day agenda is available to download online at www.defencesafety.com/ein6 Commercial organisations that wish to attend, speak and/or sponsor, must contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukDefence Safety Conference7th - 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UKProudly Sponsored by:Gold Sponsor: Babcock, West Keeble Ltd and Corporate Governance RiskSponsors: Abbot Risk Consulting Ltd, BAE Systems, BMT, MBDA, tlmNexusSupported by the Defence Safety Authority, UK MoDAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



