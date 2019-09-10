World Vegetable Market Generated a Revenue of $1,249.8 Billion in 2018 - Resilient Growth of Potato Consumption in China and India Shapes Overall Market Trend

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World - Vegetable - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vegetable market revenue amounted to $1,249.8B in 2018, picking up by 2.4% against the previous year.



This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +4.1% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010, with an increase of 8.1% against the previous year. Global vegetable consumption peaked in 2018, and is likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.

Production 2007-2018



Global vegetable production stood at 1,555M tonnes in 2018, jumping by 3.2% against the previous year. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.8% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period.

Exports 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 47M tonnes of vegetables were exported worldwide; standing approx. at the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.7% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. In value terms, vegetable exports amounted to $42.3B (estimates) in 2018.

Exports by Country



The Netherlands (6.1M tonnes), Mexico (5.8M tonnes), Spain (5.1M tonnes), China (4.3M tonnes), France (3.5M tonnes), Germany (2.7M tonnes) and the U.S. (2.4M tonnes) represented roughly 64% of total exports of vegetables in 2018. The following exporters - Canada (1.4M tonnes), Belgium (1.3M tonnes), India (1.2M tonnes), Egypt (1.1M tonnes) and Italy (864K tonnes) - together made up 13% of total exports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, Spain ($6.7B), the Netherlands ($6.5B) and Mexico ($6.2B) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2018, together comprising 46% of global exports.

Export Prices by Country



The average vegetable export price stood at $899 per tonne in 2018, leveling off at the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2018, it increased at an average annual rate of +1.1%. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2017, when the average export price increased by 6.6% against the previous year. In that year, the average export prices for vegetables reached their peak level of $910 per tonne, and then declined slightly in the following year.



Export prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest export price was Italy ($1,679 per tonne), while Germany ($342 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



Imports 2007-2018



In 2018, approx. 47M tonnes of vegetables were imported worldwide; approximately mirroring the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.8% over the period from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010, when imports increased by 7.2% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global vegetable imports attained their peak figure at 49M tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2018, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure. In value terms, vegetable imports totaled $41.9B (estimates) in 2018. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.7% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010, when imports increased by 17% year-to-year. Global imports peaked at $42.5B in 2017, and then declined slightly in the following year.

Imports by Country



In 2018, the U.S. (7.4M tonnes), distantly followed by Germany (3.8M tonnes), the Netherlands (3.1M tonnes), Russia (2.2M tonnes) and the UK (2.2M tonnes) were the key importers of vegetables, together with achieving 39% of total imports. The following importers - Belgium (1.9M tonnes), Canada (1.9M tonnes), France (1.9M tonnes), Malaysia (1.4M tonnes), Italy (1.2M tonnes), Spain (1.2M tonnes) and Indonesia (819K tonnes) - together made up 22% of total imports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest vegetable importing markets worldwide were the U.S. ($8.5B), Germany ($5.1B) and the UK ($3B), with a combined 40% share of global imports. These countries were followed by Canada, France, the Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Malaysia and Indonesia, which together accounted for a further 30%.

Import Prices by Country



The average vegetable import price stood at $884 per tonne in 2018, approximately mirroring the previous year. Overall, the vegetable import price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. There were significant differences in the average import prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2018, the country with the highest import price was the UK ($1,367 per tonne), while Malaysia ($472 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



