Global Tomato Market Generated a Revenue of $190.4 Billion in 2018 - Robust Consumption Growth in China and India Drives the Global Market

The global tomato market revenue amounted to $190.4B in 2018, rising by 6.5% against the previous year.



This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +3.1% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011, when the market value increased by 9.6% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global tomato market reached its peak figure level at $196.1B in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2018, consumption remained at a lower figure.



Production 2007-2018



In 2018, the number of tomatoes produced worldwide stood at 188M tonnes, rising by 3.5% against the previous year. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.9% from 2007 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2009, with an increase of 9.8% against the previous year. Global tomato production peaked in 2018, and is likely to see steady growth in the immediate term. The general positive trend in terms of tomato output was largely conditioned by moderate growth of the harvested area and a mild increase in yield figures.

