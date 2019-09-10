Keith Cook Named President of Comprehensive Pharmacy Services Ambulatory & Specialty Pharmacy Division

CPS Expanding Specialty Pharmacy Solutions to More U.S. Hospitals Under Keith Cook’s Leadership

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Pharmacy Services (CPS), the nation’s largest hospital pharmacy solutions provider, announced today that Keith Cook has been named President of CPS Ambulatory and Specialty Pharmacy Division. With an extensive pharmacy background in general and specialty pharmacy in particular, he will lead the CPS specialty division as market demand intensifies across the hospital industry for specialty pharmacy operations.



“I am pleased that we’ve been able to attract a pharmacy executive of Keith’s caliber to the CPS leadership team,” said Frank Segrave, Chairman and CEO of CPS. “He is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record and depth of expertise in specialty pharmacy. He will be a great asset as we continue to anticipate and meet the ever-evolving needs of our hospital and health system pharmacy clients.”

Cook brings more than three decades of executive experience in retail, specialty, mail order and hospital pharmacy along with pharmacy benefits management. He began his career in pharmacy at Walmart where he worked for 23 years as a retail pharmacist, pharmacy district manager, operations coordinator for the corporate office and director of managed care. Cook was president of Avella Specialty Pharmacy, was senior buyer for Sam’s Club OTC pharmacy products and led clinical operations for Medicine Shoppe International. He served as vice president of MedImpact Healthcare System prior to joining CPS.

“With specialty pharmacy undergoing rapid changes driven by the needs of patients with complex chronic diseases, Keith’s extensive sector knowledge will help our clients successfully navigate these clinical, operational and financial challenges,” said Jeff Foreman, Group President for CPS. “The breadth of Keith’s experience and background will drive innovation and substantial results for our hospital and health system clients.”

Cook is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business, Executive Management Program for Leaders and earned his bachelor of science in pharmacy from the University of Kansas.

“There have never been bigger challenges nor greater opportunities for hospitals and health systems seeking to open new specialty pharmacy operations or substantially improve the ones they already have,” Cook added. “CPS has the market footprint, the expertise, leadership and strong reputation in hospital pharmacy, so I’m very much looking forward to joining the team and making a difference for all those we serve.”

About Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

Founded nearly 50 years ago and employing over 2,500 pharmacy professionals, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services is the nation’s largest provider of pharmacy services to more than 800 hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. CPS helps their clients tackle complex problems such as hyperinflated drug costs, specialty pharmacy, ambulatory/retail strategy, operational effectiveness and staffing efficiency. In addition, they address 340B programs, a variety of compliance concerns and much more. CPS helps pharmacy leaders drive cost, quality and safety improvements across the continuum of care. For more information, visit cpspharm.com.

