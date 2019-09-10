Cannabis Nature & Co. Adds Former CEO and President of the University of Ottawa Institute of Mental Health Research

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Nature and Co. is excited to announce it has added world renowned authority Dr. Zul Merali to its Medical and Scientific Innovation Panel.



Dr. Merali is a full Professor at the Faculties of Medicine and Social Sciences for the University of Ottawa, as well as an Adjunct Scientist at Carleton University. Dr. Merali's knowledge has provided over 200 published scientific articles and is the Founding Scientific Director of the Canadian Depression Research and Intervention Network.



"It's an absolute honor having someone of Dr. Merali's caliber and integrity join our team. Dr. Merali has been an incredible asset to the field of Mental Health and he saw the value of the R&D vision of CN (Cannabis Nature), which led to synergies that are very excited to explore,” stated Harvey Panesar, CEO of Cannabis Nature.



"I'm very excited to be working with a team that shares my passion for human health and wellness. The synergies are endless and I'm looking forward to opening doors and helping Cannabis Nature accomplish its medical and scientific goals," concluded Dr. Merali.

Tyler Duncan 587-803-0453 tduncan@cannabisnature.ca



