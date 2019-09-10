Clubhouse Introduces a Free Plan to Make its Software Project Management Platform Even More Accessible to Small Teams

Clubhouse is a Fast Project Management Platform for Software Development That Brings Everyone on Every Team Together to Build Better Products

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clubhouse, the project management platform company loved by software teams around the world, today announced that it has released a fully featured Free Plan that offers the full power of its flagship product to teams up to 10 people. Clubhouse’s flagship product is used by thousands of the fastest-growing organizations, including Nubank, Dataiku, Scale AI, Atrium and LaunchDarkly.



Along with today’s Free Plan announcement, Clubhouse has introduced Write, a real-time collaborative knowledge-base tool that focuses on information discovery and the most common use cases for engineering and product teams: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/ReleaseNg/3115144

Customers on Clubhouse:

“Switching to Clubhouse improved our visibility and efficiency and helped us to double the size of our engineering team.” - Arnaud Pichery, VP of Engineering, Dataiku

“Nubank is adopting Clubhouse because it's not just a project management tool; it's a team tool. Our work relationships are stronger because everyone has visibility and better context." - Guilherme Campbell, Product Manager, Nubank

“The ability to be working on a task list at the smallest level, where I can check things off all the way up to tracking my entire company's engineering velocity at the milestone level and being able to do that out of the box without any configuration or hiring a consultant to set it up is very compelling to me.” - John Kodumal, Co-Founder and CTO, LaunchDarkly

The latest update reinforces Clubhouse’s commitment to continuing to give back to their customers and to create an enjoyable experience in the crowded project management software space.

Clubhouse co-founder and CEO Kurt Schrader said: “Clubhouse is the best software project management app in the world. We want all teams to have access to a world-class tool from day one whether it’s a 5 or 5,000 person team."

On the Free Plan, growing software teams, startups and student developers get unlimited access to all of the core features including unlimited Stories, Epics, Milestones, Workspaces, Iterations and App Integrations. Unlike Atlassian Jira and other software project management tools’ free plans, Clubhouse offers its full functionality in its Free Plan.

To learn more about Clubhouse’s new Free Plan, please visit: https://clubhouse.io/pricing

About Clubhouse

Clubhouse the first project management platform for software development that brings everyone in the organization together to build better products. Clubhouse is the only software project management platform that is simple enough to use with small teams while still having the power to scale with large organizations. High-growth companies from all over the world use Clubhouse to plan, collaborate and build better software together. The company is headquartered in New York City and backed by Battery Ventures, Resolute Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures and a number of other top-tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.clubhouse.io or follow Clubhouse on Twitter @Clubhouse.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.