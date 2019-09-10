Final Week for Nominations for the 2019 Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year®

NaVOBA's Board and Corporate ALlies recognize the 2018 Minority Veteran's Business Enterprises of the Year

Website Lets Vetrepreneurs Self-Nominate or Nominate a Fellow Veteran Business Owner for the Veteran’s Business Enterprises® of the Year®

Including numerous category winners distinguishes many more exceptional veteran business owners across the diverse scope of the veteran business community.” — NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECONOMIC NEWS: Veteran Owned Businesses, Supplier DiversityMedia Contact Below(9/10/2019, Pittsburgh, PA): The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) is in the final week of accepting nominations for the 2019 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year™ (VBEOY). VBEOY is a prestigious honor bestowed annually outstanding U.S. military veteran business owners. The VBEOY awardees demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and a strong drive to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship.All nominations must be submitted by 5:00 PM EST Monday 9/16/2019.“NaVOBA is honored to recognize the 2019 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year™,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “We’ve recognized so many great vetrepreneurs over the years and including numerous category winners has made it possible for us to distinguish many more exceptional veteran business owners across the diverse scope of the veteran business community.”The Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year™ will be recognized at a special award ceremony as part of the Business Beyond the Battlefield Conference in Dallas on November 6. Additional veteran-owned businesses in the following categories were honored at special ceremonies held at corresponding events. Those honorees include the Women’s, Minority, LGBT, Hispanic and Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year™.To learn more about the 2019 Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Year™, visit www.navoba.org/VBEOY19 About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:Ashleigh Fredaashleigh.freda@navoba.org(724) 362-8622 ext. 103



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.